Lori Loughlin's firing from ‘When Calls the Heart’ will not cancel show, producers say

Hallmark Channel and show producers reassured fans of “When Calls the Heart” the series will not be canceled following Lori Loughlin’s firing for her alleged involvement in the college admissions scheme, but will instead be undergoing some “retooling” for the rest of the sixth season.

The channel said in an Instagram post Friday that the show has “many more stories left to share” and will not be calling it quits despite dropping Loughlin, who played Abigail Station in the series. Show producers put out another statement on “When Calls the Heart” Instagram account on Saturday saying they have gone on a “creative hiatus to do some retooling on the remaining Season 6 episodes.”

“#Hearties, thank you for your love, support, and patience these last several days as we have all been preoccupied with the news about Lori Loughlin and her family, and the decisions our colleagues at the Hallmark Channel USA needed to make,” the statement read. “As you can imagine, everyone involved with ‘When Calls the Heart’ was surprised by these developments, so we hope you can forgive us for initially staying silent while we sorted through how to respond.”

The producers acknowledged their silence after announcing Loughlin’s firing but reassured fans the series will continue without the 54-year-old star.

“With the full support of the network, we have gone on a creative hiatus to do some retooling on the remaining Season 6 episodes. That process has already begun. Hope Valley will return to your TV screens as soon as we can bring the episodes to you,” the statement continued.

The producers concluded the statement by thanking viewers for their support.

On Thursday, a rep for Crown Media — the umbrella group that includes the Hallmark Channel — confirmed to Fox News that the company has cut ties with the “Full House” star.

"We are saddened by the recent news surrounding the college admissions allegations," the statement read. "We are no longer working with Lori Loughlin and have stopped development of all productions that air on the Crown Media Family Network channels involving Lori Loughlin, including 'Garage Sale Mysteries,' an independent third-party production."

“When Calls the Heart” also did not air its episode on Sunday.

Loughlin was taken into custody on Wednesday, a day after federal authorities announced they uncovered a scheme where wealthy parents would allegedly pay bribes to California-native William “Rick” Singer to get their children into elite universities.

Loughlin’s husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, Felicity Huffman and dozens of others were arrested Tuesday for their alleged connection to the scam.

Loughlin did not appear in court on Tuesday because she was filming a movie in Vancouver at the time of Giannulli's arrest. She appeared in court Wednesday and was released on $1 million bond.

Loughlin, Giannulli and Huffman are all ordered to appear in federal court in Boston on March 29 for a preliminary hearing.

Fox News' Mariah Haas and Jessica Napoli contributed to this report.