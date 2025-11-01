Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Prince Andrew’s royal titles removed, Rosie O’Donnell asks for prayers

Catherine Zeta-Jones' daughter borrows her 20-year-old vintage dress; ‘Uncut Gems’ actress’s controversial Halloween costume

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Split photo of Prince Andrew and Rosie O'Donnell.

The former Prince Andrew loses his royal titles. Rosie O'Donnell asks for prayers for her daughter. (Getty Images)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter.

TOP 3:

-King Charles strips Prince Andrew of all royal titles and honors amid ongoing scandals

-Rosie O'Donnell asks for prayers as daughter Chelsea faces 'scary future' in prison after probation revoked

-Catherine Zeta-Jones' daughter borrows her 20-year-old vintage dress for the NYC gala

Split photo of Julia Fox attends

Julia Fox slammed after wearing a blood-stained Jackie Kennedy costume for Halloween. (Getty Images)

'DO BETTER' - 'Uncut Gems' actress Julia Fox sparks backlash over blood-stained Jackie Kennedy Halloween costume.

STARS GO SPOOKY - Hollywood’s Halloween: Paris Hilton, former Disney star Victoria Justice lead celebs in eye-catching costumes.

COSMIC CLAPBACK - NASA pushes back after Kim Kardashian claims the moon landing was fake during a reality show appearance.

Kim Kardashian wears updo at event in New York

NASA responds after Kim Kardashian shared her belief that the moon landing was fake. (Dimitrios Kambouris)

GLAMOUR UNLEASHED - Sydney Sweeney bares all in sheer dress as Sharon Stone declares 'it's hard to be hot.'

BEHIND BARS — Diddy transferred to Fort Dix, begins sentence for federal sex crimes. 

BLOOD & GRIT — Jessie James Decker's 'warrior' bloodline makes her proud to be a 'military brat.'

Jessie James Decker Special Forces

Jessie James Decker spoke about being a "military brat." (PETE DADDS / FOX. ©2025 FOX Media LLC.)

CUFFED & CHARGED — Robert De Niro’s grandson’s overdose death leads to five arrests

