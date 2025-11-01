Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Prince Andrew’s royal titles removed, Rosie O’Donnell asks for prayers

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter.
TOP 3:
-King Charles strips Prince Andrew of all royal titles and honors amid ongoing scandals
-Rosie O'Donnell asks for prayers as daughter Chelsea faces 'scary future' in prison after probation revoked
-Catherine Zeta-Jones' daughter borrows her 20-year-old vintage dress for the NYC gala
'DO BETTER' - 'Uncut Gems' actress Julia Fox sparks backlash over blood-stained Jackie Kennedy Halloween costume.
STARS GO SPOOKY - Hollywood’s Halloween: Paris Hilton, former Disney star Victoria Justice lead celebs in eye-catching costumes.
COSMIC CLAPBACK - NASA pushes back after Kim Kardashian claims the moon landing was fake during a reality show appearance.
GLAMOUR UNLEASHED - Sydney Sweeney bares all in sheer dress as Sharon Stone declares 'it's hard to be hot.'
BEHIND BARS — Diddy transferred to Fort Dix, begins sentence for federal sex crimes.
BLOOD & GRIT — Jessie James Decker's 'warrior' bloodline makes her proud to be a 'military brat.'
CUFFED & CHARGED — Robert De Niro’s grandson’s overdose death leads to five arrests.
