Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Prince Andrew’s royal titles removed, Rosie O’Donnell asks for prayers

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter.

TOP 3:

-King Charles strips Prince Andrew of all royal titles and honors amid ongoing scandals

-Rosie O'Donnell asks for prayers as daughter Chelsea faces 'scary future' in prison after probation revoked

-Catherine Zeta-Jones' daughter borrows her 20-year-old vintage dress for the NYC gala

'DO BETTER' - 'Uncut Gems' actress Julia Fox sparks backlash over blood-stained Jackie Kennedy Halloween costume.

STARS GO SPOOKY - Hollywood’s Halloween: Paris Hilton, former Disney star Victoria Justice lead celebs in eye-catching costumes.

COSMIC CLAPBACK - NASA pushes back after Kim Kardashian claims the moon landing was fake during a reality show appearance.

GLAMOUR UNLEASHED - Sydney Sweeney bares all in sheer dress as Sharon Stone declares 'it's hard to be hot.'

BEHIND BARS — Diddy transferred to Fort Dix, begins sentence for federal sex crimes.

BLOOD & GRIT — Jessie James Decker's 'warrior' bloodline makes her proud to be a 'military brat.'

CUFFED & CHARGED — Robert De Niro’s grandson’s overdose death leads to five arrests.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube