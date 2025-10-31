NASA pushes back after Kim Kardashian claims moon landing was fake during reality show appearance

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kim Kardashian doesn't believe America made it to the moon in 1969 and NASA is hitting back.

On the most recent episode of "The Kardashians," the reality TV star attempted to convince Sarah Paulson that the moon landing never happened.

On Apollo 11, Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins were the first humans on the moon in 1969. This flight was a defining moment in the Space Race between America and the Soviet Union.

Only 12 men, all Americans, have walked on the moon.

"I'm sending you, so far, a million articles with both Buzz Aldrin and ... the other one," she told Paulson, referring to Neil Armstrong. "Yes, do it," Paulson said on the episode that aired Thursday night.

"This girl says, 'What was the scariest moment?' And [Aldrin] goes, 'There was no scary moment, cause it didn’t happen. It could've been scary, but it wasn't, cause it didn't happen,'" Kardashian said.

According to Kardashian, the astronaut has "gotten old" and makes mistakes when discussing the famous moon landing. "So I think it didn’t happen," Kardashian concluded.

Paulson, Kardashian's "All's Fair" co-star, admitted that Kardashian's take on the moon landing made her take a "massive deep dive." During a confessional moment of the reality show, Kardashian admitted that she sends Paulson "conspiracies all the time."

A producer of the show followed up with Kardashian when she was back in her trailer and asked her if she believed astronauts made it to the moon.

"I don’t think we did. I think it was fake." — Kim Kardashian

"I don’t think we did. I think it was fake."

"I’ve seen a few videos [of] Buzz Aldrin talking about how it didn’t happen. He says it all the time now, in interviews," she said.

Kardashian continued to defend her claim.

"Why does Buzz Aldrin say it didn't happen? There's no gravity on the moon — why is the flag blowing? The shoes that they have in the museum that they wore on the moon [have] a different [foot]print than the photos. Why are there no stars?" she asked.

On Thursday, NASA Acting Administrator Sean Duffy took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to reassure Kardashian that yes, Americans have made it to the moon.

"Yes, Kim Kardashian, we've been to the Moon before… 6 times!" he wrote, tagging the star. Duffy explained that thanks to President Donald Trump, America is back in the Space Race with NASA Artemis.

"And even better: @NASAArtemis is going back under the leadership of @POTUS. We won the last space race and we will win this one too," Duffy wrote alongside the clip of Kardashian and Paulson on the reality show.

Kardashian replied to Duffy's post: "Wait…. what’s the tea on 3I Atlas?!?!!!!!!!?????"

During the show, a producer asked Kardashian what she would think if people reacted to her theory.

"They’re gonna say I’m crazy no matter what. But like, go to TikTok. See for yourself," she said.

