Hollywood’s Halloween: Paris Hilton, former Disney star Victoria Justice lead celebs in eye-catching costumes

Celebrities went all in on the Halloween spirit this year.

From Victoria Justice's spooky look to family-friendly costumes fit for trick-or-treating, stars showed off every side of Halloween fun. The Kardashian family leaned into the festivities, while Paris Hilton, Bella Thorne and others added their own flair to the celebration.

Here are some of the most eye-catching costumes.

PARIS HILTON AND BELLA THORNE

Bella Thorne’s 28th birthday party mixed birthday glam with Halloween fun as she and Paris Hilton dressed up to celebrate.

Thorne wore a white corset with black lace trim, a black mini skirt and sheer tights. Her hair was styled in an updo with a feather, and she held a cigarette holder for an Old Hollywood touch. Hilton kept it sleek in a black mini dress and thigh-high boots, finishing the look with dark shades and blunt bangs.

The pair partied at The Fleur Room, a reservation-only cocktail lounge, on Oct. 25 in Los Angeles.

VICTORIA JUSTICE

Victoria Justice made a killer appearance at her Halloween party in a blood-stained lace bridal look.

She wore a white corset dress with a heart-shaped cutout and a high-low lace train splattered with fake red blood. Lace gloves, a veil and strappy heels completed the dramatic ensemble.

She captioned an Instagram post, "Sooo I threw a Halloween party & brought #LoveZombie to life…"

On Oct. 3, 2025, Victoria Justice released her newest song, "Love Zombie," which tells the story of a love that refuses to die. She celebrated with a Halloween party and single launch at Bar Jubilee in Los Angeles, hosted in partnership with Rumor and Casablanca Karaoke.

KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN

Kourtney Kardashian leaned into the Halloween spirit early, sharing a spooky look on Instagram about two weeks before the holiday. The reality star channeled the classic character "The Bride of Frankenstein."

She wore a long white gown with wrapped sleeves and pale makeup that gave her a ghostly glow. Her dark hair was piled high with a streak of white, and she posed with a chilling stare that perfected the vintage horror feel of the character.

She captioned her post, "trick or treat," and later shared clips featuring someone dressed as Art the Clown from the 2016 horror film "Terrifier."

It’s no secret Halloween is a Kardashian favorite – the reality star even liked one fan’s comment that read, "You always shine during your favorite season."

KRIS JENNER AND MEGHAN TRAINOR

On Oct. 16, Khloé Kardashian hosted her annual pumpkin-decorating bash at her home. She posted on Instagram a wholesome shot of Meghan Trainor and Kris Jenner dressed as fairies.

Jenner wore a green, leaf-inspired outfit with wings, channeling a woodland fairy, while Trainor opted for a pink dress and flower headband that gave her a softer, more playful vibe.

Kardashian herself stuck to a simple animal-print onesie. She captioned the post, "We love a holiday!" with pumpkin and orange heart emojis.

JUDY GREER AND DEAN JOHNSEN

Judy Greer leaned into the cosplay side of Halloween with a clever take on fashion icon Anna Wintour. Accompanied by her husband, Dean Johnsen, who dressed as the late Chanel designer Karl Lagerfeld. The pair nailed the look of fashion’s most recognizable duo.

The husband-and-wife duo attended Blumhouse and Atomic Monster’s "Dead Carpet" Halloween Party on Oct. 23 in Los Angeles, hosted by the horror studios behind hits like "The Conjuring" and "The Purge."

DANIELLE FISHEL

Danielle Fishel stunned fans at the end of the "Dancing with the Stars" Halloween Night episode, debuting a new look during the Monsterthon segment.

Fishel wore a red-and-black checkered dress with a flared skirt, zipper detailing and racing patches. She added white sneakers splattered with fake blood and matching streaks on her face for a bold finish.

She captioned her TikTok post, "Revved and ready to go vroom vroom."

Fishel and her partner, Pasha Pashkov, scored 35 points for their Viennese waltz to "Die With a Smile" by Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars.

