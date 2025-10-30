Robert De Niro’s grandson’s overdose death leads to five arrests

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Authorities have arrested five additional people in connection to the overdose death of Robert De Niro's grandson, the Drug Enforcement Administration confirmed to Fox News Digital.

Grant McIver, Bruce Epperson, Eddie Barreto, John Nicolas and Roy Nicolas are accused of running a fentanyl distribution ring, according to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital. The group allegedly sold counterfeit "M30" pills to teenagers using social media, leading to the deaths of three teens in 2023.

Leandro De Niro Rodriguez was found dead on July 2, 2023, in a Manhattan apartment. He was sold three fentanyl pills and one Xanax pill the day before, according to the court docs.

McIver, Baretto and Epperson allegedly supplied the drugs that led to De Niro Rodriguez's overdose.

Sophia Haley Marks, 20, was previously charged in 2023 after allegedly directly selling De Niro Rodriguez counterfeit oxycodone pills that were laced with fentanyl.

Marks reportedly had warned the teen that the drugs were dangerous during the sale.

The same crew also reportedly provided the drugs sold to Blondie founder Chris Stein's daughter, Akira Stein.

Stein overdosed twice on pills allegedly sold to her by John and Roy, the court docs stated.

The men were aware of at least one of Stein's overdose incidents before selling her pills again on or about May 29, 2023. She was found dead on May 30 inside the bathroom of her family's apartment in Downtown Manhattan, records show.

Fox News Digital reached out to De Niro for comment.

"I’m deeply distressed by the passing of my beloved grandson Leo," De Niro told Fox News Digital in a statement at the time. "We’re greatly appreciative of the condolences from everyone. We ask that we please be given privacy to grieve our loss of Leo."

De Niro Rodriguez's mother, Drena, also shared a statement at the time of her son's death.

"It is with immeasurable shock and sadness that we say goodbye to our beloved son Leo," she told Fox News Digital. "We thank you for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we are given privacy at this time to process this inconsolable grief."

