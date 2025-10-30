Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

United Kingdom

King Charles strips Prince Andrew of all royal titles and honors amid ongoing scandals

Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor and must vacate Royal Lodge residence

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
close
Prince Andrew, Jeffrey Epstein had 'money and sex' in common: author Video

Prince Andrew, Jeffrey Epstein had 'money and sex' in common: author

Royal author Andrew Lownie has written an explosive new book titled "Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York."

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

King Charles III on Thursday initiated a formal process to remove the style, titles and honours of Prince Andrew.

Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, according to a statement from Buckingham Palace.

"His lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence," according to the statement. "Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease and he will move to alternative private accommodation."

The palace said the censures "are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him."

Andrew announced on Oct. 17 that he was relinquishing his Duke of York title, following the publishing of an unauthorized biography by British author Andrew Lownie titled "Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York," in August.

The former prince also had ties to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, who Charles was questioned about during his visit to a cathedral Monday.

"Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse," the palace wrote in the statement.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation.

She has covered major national crises, including the L.A. wildfires, Potomac and Hudson River aviation disasters, Boulder terror attack, and Texas Hill Country floods.

Trending

Close modal

Continue