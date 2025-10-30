Sydney Sweeney bares all in sheer dress as Sharon Stone declares 'it's hard to be hot'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

While Sydney Sweeney turned heads in a sheer, silver gown, another Hollywood star took the time to defend her right to "use what mama gave you."

The "Euphoria" star’s daring look made a red-carpet statement at Variety’s Power of Women event Wednesday night in Los Angeles, and Sharon Stone praised Sweeney for embracing her image and owning her power.

Stone, who will appear alongside Sweeney in the upcoming third season of "Euphoria," gave the 28-year-old actress a glowing endorsement during the star-studded event.

"It’s OK to use what mama gave you," Stone told Variety on the carpet.

"It’s hard to be hot, and I think we all know that. It’s really OK to use every bit of hotness you have — right here, right now — and go for whatever that is. Everybody has their own certain kind of hotness, their own certain thing, and you’re supposed to go for that. Because who are you not to be beautiful? You know, who you are isn’t an accident."

Stone also revealed that she had spoken with Sweeney during the production of "Euphoria" when controversy swirled over Sweeney’s American Eagle "Good Jeans" campaign.

The Oscar-nominated actress recalled sharing a story about her friend and fellow icon, primatologist Jane Goodall, who once faced criticism for appearing on the cover of Life magazine during her groundbreaking work with gorillas.

"When Jane was on the cover of Life Magazine for her work with gorillas, she was in her safari shorts and shirt, sitting with one of the animals that she was working with. Other scientists said, ‘Well, she only got the cover of Life Magazine because she had good legs.’ And Jane said, ‘Well, if I did, then that helped me get more money for my research,'" Stone said.

Sweeney’s response, according to Stone was, "‘Yeah, and I’m sure I made a billion dollars for the jeans company, and I’m good with that. Because, you know what? I’ll get another job.’"

That self-assured attitude came after the actress’s "Good Jeans" campaign sparked online backlash this summer.

The ad — a tongue-in-cheek play on genetics — featured Sweeney saying, "Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality and even eye color. My jeans are blue," as the camera closed in on her eyes.

Critics accused the campaign of echoing "eugenics" themes, while others defended it as harmless wordplay.

American Eagle responded on Aug. 1 with a statement on social media that read, "‘Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans’ is and always was about the jeans — her jeans, her story," the brand said. "We’ll continue to celebrate how everyone wears their AE jeans with confidence, their way. Great jeans look good on everyone."

Despite the uproar, Sweeney continues to shine — both on-screen and off — with "Euphoria" season 3 now in production and a slate of new projects solidifying her status as one of Hollywood’s most-watched stars.