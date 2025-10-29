Rosie O'Donnell asks for prayers as daughter Chelsea faces 'scary future' in prison after probation revoked

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rosie O'Donnell is asking for prayers as her daughter, Chelsea, faces a "scary future."

"My child chelsea belle - before addiction took over her life - i loved her then i love her now as she faces a scary future- prayers welcomed- #addiction awareness #love #family," O'Donnell wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of Chelsea as a child.

Just days prior, on Oct. 22, Chelsea had her probation revoked and was sentenced to serve time in prison, according to court documents reviewed by Fox News Digital.

In a written statement to Fox News Digital, O'Donnell said, "I have compassion for those struggling with addiction — chelsea was born into addiction and it has been a painful journey for her and her four young children. we continue to love and support her through these horrible times. prayers welcomed."

Last year, authorities charged Chelsea with two counts of felony possession of methamphetamine along with a felony charge of possession of narcotic drugs, according to court records reviewed by Fox News Digital. She was also charged with two counts of possession/illegally obtaining prescription drugs and resisting or obstructing an officer.

At the time, Rosie addressed her daughter's arrest on Instagram, saying she hoped she gets "the help she needs."

"so yes this is true - after being bailed out by her birth mother - chelsea was arrested again - and is facing many charges related to her drug addiction - we all hope she is able to get the help she needs to turn her life around," the TV star wrote on Dec. 3.

Chelsea's arrest occurred after police in Niagara, Wisconsin, pulled over a car for loud exhaust, a police report obtained by Fox News Digital read.

Authorities recovered a "clear smoking device" on Chelsea's person, according to the documents. Residue found inside the device tested positive for methamphetamine.

At the time, Chelsea was out on bond for separate charges — including child neglect and drug possession.

After being taken to Marinette County Jail, a prescription pill bottle was also found in Chelsea's possession. The bottle contained a handful of pills along with a crystal-like substance.

