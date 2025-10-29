Expand / Collapse search
Rosie O'Donnell

Rosie O'Donnell asks for prayers as daughter Chelsea faces 'scary future' in prison after probation revoked

Chelsea O'Donnell had probation revoked and was sentenced to prison on drug charges

By Christina Dugan Ramirez Fox News
The 'Fox News Saturday Night' Panel Discuss The Latest Development In Trump's Feud With Rosie O'Donnell

The 'Fox News Saturday Night' Panel Discuss The Latest Development In Trump's Feud With Rosie O'Donnell

In a 'Mob Rule' segment on "Fox News Saturday Night", the panel debates whether President Trump should follow through on his threat to strip comedian Rosie O'Donnell of her U.S. citizenship. 

Rosie O'Donnell is asking for prayers as her daughter, Chelsea, faces a "scary future."

"My child chelsea belle - before addiction took over her life - i loved her then i love her now as she faces a scary future- prayers welcomed- #addiction awareness #love #family," O'Donnell wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of Chelsea as a child. 

Just days prior, on Oct. 22, Chelsea had her probation revoked and was sentenced to serve time in prison, according to court documents reviewed by Fox News Digital. 

ROSIE O'DONNELL'S DAUGHTER CHELSEA ARRESTED FOR CHILD NEGLECT, DRUG POSSESSION

Rosie O'Donnell, Chelsea O'Donnell

Rosie O'Donnell asked for prayers after her daughter, Chelsea, was sentenced to prison for violating her probation. (Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for ELLE; Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic)

In a written statement to Fox News Digital, O'Donnell said, "I have compassion for those struggling with addiction — chelsea was born into addiction and it has been a painful journey for her and her four young children. we continue to love and support her through these horrible times. prayers welcomed."

Last year, authorities charged Chelsea with two counts of felony possession of methamphetamine along with a felony charge of possession of narcotic drugs, according to court records reviewed by Fox News Digital. She was also charged with two counts of possession/illegally obtaining prescription drugs and resisting or obstructing an officer.

At the time, Rosie addressed her daughter's arrest on Instagram, saying she hoped she gets "the help she needs."

"so yes this is true - after being bailed out by her birth mother - chelsea was arrested again - and is facing many charges related to her drug addiction - we all hope she is able to get the help she needs to turn her life around," the TV star wrote on Dec. 3.

Rosie O'Donnell, Chelsea O'Donnell and Billie Jean King

Rosie O'Donnell shared a photo of her young daughter Chelsea on Instagram, writing, "i loved her then i love her now as she faces a scary future." The two are pictured here with Billie Jean King at the 27th Annual Salute to Women in Sports Awards Dinner in 2006. (M. Von Holden/Getty Images)

ROSIE O’DONNELL HOPES DAUGHTER GETS HELP TO TURN LIFE AROUND AFTER LATEST ARREST

Chelsea's arrest occurred after police in Niagara, Wisconsin, pulled over a car for loud exhaust, a police report obtained by Fox News Digital read.

Authorities recovered a "clear smoking device" on Chelsea's person, according to the documents. Residue found inside the device tested positive for methamphetamine.

Rosie O'Donnell

Rosie O'Donnell has previously opened up about her daughter's legal troubles. (Getty Images)

At the time, Chelsea was out on bond for separate charges — including child neglect and drug possession. 

Rosie O'Donnell and her daughter Chelsea

O'Donnell, pictured with Chelsea in 2016, said she has compassion for those struggling with addiction. (Getty Images)

After being taken to Marinette County Jail, a prescription pill bottle was also found in Chelsea's possession. The bottle contained a handful of pills along with a crystal-like substance.

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report. 

Christina Dugan Ramirez is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. 

