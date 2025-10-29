Catherine Zeta-Jones' daughter borrows her 20-year-old vintage dress for NYC gala

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Catherine Zeta-Jones' daughter Carys Zeta Douglas borrowed another iconic look from her mother's closet.

Zeta-Jones' lookalike daughter, 22, posed on the red carpet in her lace-accented black dress — a frock the movie star wore 20 years ago to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Zeta Douglas was joined by her father, Michael Douglas, at the PAC NYC Icons of Culture Gala.

Although Zeta-Jones was not with them on the carpet, Zeta Douglas paid tribute to her mom with the borrowed dress.

DAKOTA JOHNSON REVEALS 'SCARY' CHILDHOOD IN SPOTLIGHT AS MELANIE GRIFFITH AND DON JOHNSON'S DAUGHTER

Douglas told People Zeta-Jones couldn't make it to the event because "she's working," adding: "I'm sorry Catherine's missing it tonight."

"I'm very happy that Carys could be with me, just to be with her, but also I'm on the board here at PAC," he said.

The Brown University graduate styled the vintage dress with pointed black heels and ruby-hued earrings.

DAKOTA JOHNSON GOES BRALESS IN SHEER GOWN AT ZURICH FILM FESTIVAL

Douglas, 81, wore a black suit with a collared shirt and purple tie for the occasion, posing alongside his daughter on the red carpet Tuesday night.

Zeta-Jones had originally styled the dress in 2005 with black fringed stilettos and a matching clutch, adding a diamond pendant necklace and earrings.

Actress Keira Knightley wore the same dress the year prior to the "King Arthur" premiere, according to Page Six.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

This is not the first time Zeta-Jones' daughter borrowed one of her designer dresses.

Zeta Douglas wore her mother's pink and white floral Ungaro dress to celebrate her 21st birthday.

"The Mask of Zorro" actress wore the frock in 1999 to the MTV Movie Awards.

CATHERINE ZETA-JONES INSISTS HER THREE-COUNTRY PROPERTY PORTFOLIO ISN’T 'EXCESSIVE'

The aspiring actress told People that she feels "very lucky that I have a wonderful closet that I can pick from," referring to her mom's wardrobe.

"I feel I love vintage clothes. I don't really like to buy. I'm not really into fast fashion stuff, just for sustainability reasons," she told the outlet.

Zeta Douglas admitted that sometimes she borrows "a little too much" from her mom. "She's like, 'Is that my bag?' I'm like, 'I don't know. I don't think so...'"

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

While on the Tuesday night red carpet, Zeta Douglas gave an update on her plans post-college.

She shared that although she got her degree in film and international relations and not acting, she grew up doing theater and hopes to continue pursuing that following graduation.

Douglas and Zeta-Jones, 56, are also parents to son Dylan, who also is a graduate of Brown University.

MICHAEL DOUGLAS, CATHERINE ZETA-JONES' DAUGHTER CARYS SHARES BIKINI PHOTOS AFTER COLLEGE GRADUATION

The actor is also father to Cameron Douglas from his first marriage to Diandra Luker.

Douglas and Zeta-Jones married on Nov. 18, 2000, after meeting two years prior. They briefly split in August 2013 but reconciled the following year.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP