Entertainment

Catherine Zeta-Jones' daughter borrows her 20-year-old vintage dress for NYC gala

Carys Douglas, 22, styled the black lace-accented dress her mother wore to 2005 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

By Sarah Sotoodeh Fox News
Kirk Douglas' daughter-in-law Catherine Zeta-Jones reacts to his death Video

Kirk Douglas' daughter-in-law Catherine Zeta-Jones reacts to his death

Here’s what Catherine Zeta-Jones had to say about Kirk Douglas’ death

Catherine Zeta-Jones' daughter Carys Zeta Douglas borrowed another iconic look from her mother's closet.

Zeta-Jones' lookalike daughter, 22, posed on the red carpet in her lace-accented black dress — a frock the movie star wore 20 years ago to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Zeta Douglas was joined by her father, Michael Douglas, at the PAC NYC Icons of Culture Gala.

Although Zeta-Jones was not with them on the carpet, Zeta Douglas paid tribute to her mom with the borrowed dress.

Michael Douglas in a suite and tie pictured with his daughter Carys Zeta Douglas, who is wearing a black dress; Catherine Zeta-Jones pictured in 2005 wearing a black dress

Michael Douglas and Carys Zeta Douglas attend the PAC NYC Icons of Culture Gala on Oct. 28, 2025, in New York City; Catherine Zeta-Jones at the 2005 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony (Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Perelman Performing Arts Center; KMazur/WireImage)

Douglas told People Zeta-Jones couldn't make it to the event because "she's working," adding: "I'm sorry Catherine's missing it tonight."

"I'm very happy that Carys could be with me, just to be with her, but also I'm on the board here at PAC," he said.

The Brown University graduate styled the vintage dress with pointed black heels and ruby-hued earrings.

Michael Douglas poses with daughter Carys

Catherine Zeta-Jones' daughter Carys Zeta Douglas borrowed another iconic look from her mother's closet; pictured with dad Michael Douglas (Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Perelman Performing Arts Center )

Douglas, 81, wore a black suit with a collared shirt and purple tie for the occasion, posing alongside his daughter on the red carpet Tuesday night.

Zeta-Jones had originally styled the dress in 2005 with black fringed stilettos and a matching clutch, adding a diamond pendant necklace and earrings.

Actress Keira Knightley wore the same dress the year prior to the "King Arthur" premiere, according to Page Six.

Catherine Zeta-Jones wears a black lace dress to a 2005 event

Zeta-Jones had originally styled the dress for the 2005 event with black fringed stilettos and a matching clutch with a diamond pendant necklace and earrings. (KMazur/WireImage)

This is not the first time Zeta-Jones' daughter borrowed one of her designer dresses.

Zeta Douglas wore her mother's pink and white floral Ungaro dress to celebrate her 21st birthday.

"The Mask of Zorro" actress wore the frock in 1999 to the MTV Movie Awards.

Catherine Zeta and Michael Douglas pose on a red carpet

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones married in 2000 (Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Images)

CATHERINE ZETA-JONES INSISTS HER THREE-COUNTRY PROPERTY PORTFOLIO ISN’T 'EXCESSIVE'

The aspiring actress told People that she feels "very lucky that I have a wonderful closet that I can pick from," referring to her mom's wardrobe.

"I feel I love vintage clothes. I don't really like to buy. I'm not really into fast fashion stuff, just for sustainability reasons," she told the outlet.

Zeta Douglas admitted that sometimes she borrows "a little too much" from her mom. "She's like, 'Is that my bag?' I'm like, 'I don't know. I don't think so...'"

While on the Tuesday night red carpet, Zeta Douglas gave an update on her plans post-college.

She shared that although she got her degree in film and international relations and not acting, she grew up doing theater and hopes to continue pursuing that following graduation.

Douglas and Zeta-Jones, 56, are also parents to son Dylan, who also is a graduate of Brown University.

Carys Zeta Douglas wears a pink and white dress for her 21st birthday

Carys Zeta Douglas wore her mom's pink and white Ungaro dress for her 21st birthday. (Carys Zeta Douglas/Instagram)

Catherine Zeta-Jones wears a pink and white floral dress in 1999

Catherine Zeta-Jones pictured at the 1999 MTV Movie Awards in Santa Monica, California. (Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

The actor is also father to Cameron Douglas from his first marriage to Diandra Luker.

Douglas and Zeta-Jones married on Nov. 18, 2000, after meeting two years prior. They briefly split in August 2013 but reconciled the following year.

Sarah Sotoodeh is an associate entertainment editor for Fox News Digital. 

