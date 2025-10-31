'Uncut Gems' actress Julia Fox sparks backlash over blood-stained Jackie Kennedy Halloween costume

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Julia Fox is facing backlash after showing up to a Halloween party dressed as former First Lady Jackie Kennedy in a blood-stained pink suit resembling the one she wore on the day JFK was assassinated.

The 35-year-old actress and model attended The Cursed Amulet’s Halloween party in New York City on Thursday, wearing a pink wool suit marked with red stains, a pillbox hat, white gloves, a black handbag and a short black wig — an apparent nod to the first lady’s look on Nov. 22, 1963.

Fox defended her costume choice on Instagram, describing it as a statement about trauma, power and femininity.

"I’m dressed as Jackie Kennedy in the pink suit. Not as a costume, but as a statement. When her husband was assassinated, she refused to change out of her blood-stained clothes, saying, ‘I want them to see what they’ve done.’ The image of the delicate pink suit splattered with blood is one of the most haunting juxtapositions in modern history. Beauty and horror. Poise and devastation," she wrote in her caption.

"Her decision not to change clothes, even after being encouraged to, was an act of extraordinary bravery. It was performance, protest, and mourning all at once. A woman weaponizing image and grace to expose brutality. It’s about trauma, power, and how femininity itself is a form of resistance. Long live Jackie O."

Social media quickly erupted with scathing reactions, saying the costume was offensive.

"Some people want to leave a mark so bad, they don't care if it's a stain. Very distasteful. Imagine what her family thinks when they see this and have to revisit this horrific day," one comment read.

Another user wrote, "For her, it was an extraordinary act of bravery. For you it’s just attention seeking and horribly disrespectful. Do better."

"Apparent actress Julia Fox dresses as Jackie Kennedy moments after JFK’s assassination. What the hell is wrong with people?" a person reacted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Fox for additional comment.

The real-life pink suit, along with Kennedy’s shoes, handbag and stockings, were reportedly "blood-covered and folded in a towel" after the fatal shooting, according to The New York Times.

Jackie’s maid, Providencia Paredes, did not clean the outfit, and it was later sent to the National Archives and Records Administration in College Park, Maryland, before July 1964, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The former first lady was photographed in the bloodied suit alongside Vice President Lyndon B. Johnson, who became president following JFK’s assassination.