'Uncut Gems' actress Julia Fox sparks backlash over blood-stained Jackie Kennedy Halloween costume

Actress defends Halloween outfit as statement about trauma and femininity

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Julia Fox is facing backlash after showing up to a Halloween party dressed as former First Lady Jackie Kennedy in a blood-stained pink suit resembling the one she wore on the day JFK was assassinated.

The 35-year-old actress and model attended The Cursed Amulet’s Halloween party in New York City on Thursday, wearing a pink wool suit marked with red stains, a pillbox hat, white gloves, a black handbag and a short black wig — an apparent nod to the first lady’s look on Nov. 22, 1963.

Fox defended her costume choice on Instagram, describing it as a statement about trauma, power and femininity.

Julia Fox poses at a Halloween party dressed as Jackie Kennedy.

Julia Fox faces criticism for her JFK assassination-inspired Halloween look, recreating Jackie Kennedy's iconic blood-stained pink suit from November 22, 1963. (Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)

"I’m dressed as Jackie Kennedy in the pink suit. Not as a costume, but as a statement. When her husband was assassinated, she refused to change out of her blood-stained clothes, saying, ‘I want them to see what they’ve done.’ The image of the delicate pink suit splattered with blood is one of the most haunting juxtapositions in modern history. Beauty and horror. Poise and devastation," she wrote in her caption.

"Her decision not to change clothes, even after being encouraged to, was an act of extraordinary bravery. It was performance, protest, and mourning all at once. A woman weaponizing image and grace to expose brutality. It’s about trauma, power, and how femininity itself is a form of resistance. Long live Jackie O."

Julia Fox poses at a Halloween party dressed as Jackie Kennedy.

Julia Fox defended her choice, writing, "I’m dressed as Jackie Kennedy in the pink suit. Not as a costume, but as a statement. When her husband was assassinated, she refused to change out of her blood-stained clothes, saying, ‘I want them to see what they’ve done.’ The image of the delicate pink suit splattered with blood is one of the most haunting juxtapositions in modern history. Beauty and horror. Poise and devastation." (Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)

Social media quickly erupted with scathing reactions, saying the costume was offensive.

"Some people want to leave a mark so bad, they don't care if it's a stain. Very distasteful. Imagine what her family thinks when they see this and have to revisit this horrific day," one comment read.

President John F. Kennedy and First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy descend the stairs from Air Force One at Love Field in Dallas, Texas, on November 22, 1963.

U.S. President John F. Kennedy and First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy descend from Air Force One upon arriving at Love Field in Dallas, Texas, on Nov. 22, 1963. (GHI/Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Another user wrote, "For her, it was an extraordinary act of bravery. For you it’s just attention seeking and horribly disrespectful. Do better."

"Apparent actress Julia Fox dresses as Jackie Kennedy moments after JFK’s assassination. What the hell is wrong with people?" a person reacted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Fox for additional comment.

The real-life pink suit, along with Kennedy’s shoes, handbag and stockings, were reportedly "blood-covered and folded in a towel" after the fatal shooting, according to The New York Times.

JFK and Jackie Kennedy settled in rear seats driving into Texas.

US President John F. Kennedy and First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy (in pink) settled in the rear seats, prepared for the motorcade into the city from the airport, Nov. 22. After a few speaking stops, the President was assassinated in the same car. (Getty Images)

Jackie’s maid, Providencia Paredes, did not clean the outfit, and it was later sent to the National Archives and Records Administration in College Park, Maryland, before July 1964, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The former first lady was photographed in the bloodied suit alongside Vice President Lyndon B. Johnson, who became president following JFK’s assassination.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

