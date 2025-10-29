Diddy transferred to Fort Dix, begins sentence for federal sex crimes

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sean "Diddy" Combs was transferred to Fort Dix on Thursday morning to begin serving time for federal sex crimes, Fox News Digital has confirmed.

Diddy, 55, was sentenced to more than four years behind bars in October after being convicted in July on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

The fallen rap mogul is scheduled to be released from prison on May 8, 2028, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons.

DIDDY RECEIVES PRISON RELEASE DATE WEEKS AFTER 50-MONTH SENTENCING FOR FEDERAL CRIMES

In addition to the 50-month sentence, Diddy will have five years of supervised release and pay a $500,000 fine. The prosecution recommended 135 months (just over 11 years) for his sentencing.

The "Last Night" rapper has been behind bars at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center since his arrest on Sept. 16, 2024.

His lawyer, Teny Geragos, filed a letter on Oct. 6, asking that Judge Arun Subramanian ask the Bureau of Prisons to suggest Fort Dix for her client.

DIDDY SENTENCED TO OVER 4 YEARS IN PRISON FOR FELONY CONVICTION

In the letter, obtained by Fox News Digital, Geragos said that Combs would be able to "address drug abuse issues" and "maximize family visitation and rehabilitative efforts" in the prison's RDAP program.

A jury convicted Diddy on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution on July 2. The "I'll Be Missing You" rapper was acquitted of his most serious charges of racketeering and sex trafficking .

The prosecution claimed Diddy deserves a "substantial" prison sentence because the rapper is "unrepentant" in the sentencing recommendation filed earlier this month.

According to his lawyers, Diddy has been subjected to "constant suicide watch" while behind bars. Other instances of the alleged "inhumane" conditions the rapper has been subjected to include limited access to clean water, food with maggots in it, no physical therapy, lack of physical exercise and no functioning washing machine or dryer.

Days before Diddy was set to appear in court for his sentencing, Judge Subramanian rejected the rapper's last-ditch request for a new trial and demand for a full acquittal. The federal judge said the prosecution provided "overwhelming evidence" of Diddy's guilt on the charges of transportation to engage in prostitution.