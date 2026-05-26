Dennis Quaid throws support behind Spencer Pratt for LA Mayor with blunt message

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dennis Quaid is the latest celebrity to back Spencer Pratt's bid to become the mayor of Los Angeles.

During an interview with Fox News Digital, the 72-year-old actor voiced his support for the 42-year-old's campaign while sharing his take on the LA mayoral race.

"Go Spencer Pratt," Quaid said at the 2nd Annual Military & Veteran Entertainment Awards Gala on May 23.

DENNIS QUAID SLAMS EXTREME LEFT SHIFT IN HOLLYWOOD: 'WHAT USED TO BE, YOU CAN'T BE ANYMORE'

"The Parent Trap" star also didn't hold back when asked why he was endorsing the "The Hills" alum.

"Why? What are you talking about? Why? Just look around, man," Quaid said.

Throughout his campaign, Pratt has emphasized issues such as homelessness, public safety, wildfire response and government spending, positioning himself as a political outsider challenging the status quo in Los Angeles and drawing support from frustrated voters dissatisfied with current leadership.

SPENCER PRATT ENTERS LA MAYOR RACE, ACCUSES CURRENT LEADERSHIP OF 'CRIMINAL NEGLIGENCE' OVER FIRE RESPONSE

WATCH HERE: DENNIS QUAID GIVES BLUNT REASON FOR BACKING SPENCER PRATT'S RUN FOR LA MAYOR

Pratt, who has been an outspoken critic of incumbent Mayor Karen Bass over her response to the devastating LA fires after losing his own home in the disaster, announced his surprise bid for City Hall at a "They Let Us Burn" protest in January.

Quaid has been an outspoken critic of Bass over the city's handling of the fires. The actor, who evacuated during the Palisades Fire, previously slammed the mayor for leaving the country on a trip to Ghana as the blazes erupted. Quaid also blasted local leadership over its preparedness and response, water shortages and cuts to the Los Angeles Fire Department's budget.

Following the fires, Quaid actively participated in the "They Let Us Burn" protests as well as calling for Bass to resign and supporting recall efforts against her.

WATCH: LEFT-WING LA MAYOR FACES REALITY TV CHALLENGER’S BLUNT TAKEDOWNS IN HEATED MAYORAL DEBATE

In recent weeks, Pratt's run has picked up steam following his widely praised performance in a mayoral debate with Bass and LA council member Nithya Raman as well as a series of viral campaign ads.

Ahead of the June 2 primary, recent polls have consistently placed Bass in the lead, though Pratt has surged to second place followed by Raman. Since no candidate is currently polling near the 50% required to win outright, the race will likely proceed to a November runoff between the top two finishers.

In the months since Pratt launched his campaign, his run for mayor has become a Hollywood flashpoint, as celebrities rally behind the former reality star while others openly push back.

JEANIE BUSS, SOFIA RICHIE'S HUSBAND AMONG BUSINESS TITANS REPORTEDLY BACKING SPENCER PRATT'S LA MAYORAL RACE

Paris Hilton, Joe Rogan, James Woods, Jamie Kennedy, Billy Bush, Adam Carolla and Joanna Krupa are among Pratt's supporters as well as several of his former "The Hills" co-stars Kristin Cavallari, Audrina Patridge and Brody Jenner.

Katharine McPhee and James Foster recently hosted a fundraiser for Pratt at their Los Angeles home while Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Bass donated the maximum allowed amount to his campaign.

Meanwhile, celebrities who have expressed opposition to Pratt's run include Chelsea Handler, Lisa Rinna, Yvette Nicole Brown, and his own sister Stephanie Pratt, who also starred on "The Hills."

SPENCER PRATT FACES HARSH FAMILY OPPOSITION IN LA MAYORAL BID DESPITE GROWING COMMUNITY SUPPORT

Last Friday, Drew Carey criticized Pratt’s mayoral bid in a scathing, expletive-laden social media post.

"Anyone who votes for, or endorses Spencer Pratt for Mayor of LA needs to get their head out of their a--," "The Price Is Right" host wrote on Threads.

"I understand being angry/unsatisfied, but at least get behind someone competent and not some serial scammer without a soul or moral compass," Carey added. "F--- this guy already."

SPENCER PRATT TORCHES CHELSEA HANDLER WITH EPSTEIN DINNER PARTY JAB AFTER SHE MOCKS HIS MAYORAL RUN

On Monday, Pratt fired back at Carey in a post shared on X.

"Isn't it weird how the two comedians historically lashing out against me are both in the ‘Epstein files’? What are the odds?" Pratt wrote, referencing Carey and Handler.

Pratt accompanied the post with a screenshot of an alleged email from TV writer Jeff Davis to Jeffrey Epstein's associate Ghislaine Maxwell naming Carey in 2002. Additionally, Pratt shared a clip of comedian Shane Gillis calling out Handler for having dinner with the late convicted sex offender in 2010 during "The Roast for Kevin Hart" this month.

TRUMP SAYS HE HOPES SPENCER PRATT DOES WELL IN LA MAYORAL RACE, BLASTS CALIFORNIA'S 'RIGGED' ELECTIONS

Last week, President Donald Trump weighed in on Pratt's campaign, saying, "I'd like to see him do well, he's a character."

"I heard he's a big MAGA person," Trump added.

Though Pratt is a registered Republican, he is running as an independent in the nonpartisan race and has attempted to distance himself from party politics. He has often described himself as a "community advocate" focused on local issues rather than national ideology.

NICK OFFERMAN SAYS HE’S 'NOT GOING TO PICK AN ARGUMENT' WITH TRUMP-SUPPORTER CO-STAR DENNIS QUAID

Quaid has described himself as a "commonsense independent" who leans conservative and previously slammed what he said was the "extremely" left shift in Hollywood. He publicly endorsed Trump ahead of the 2024 election and appeared at conservative political events.

The "Reagan" star shared his support for Pratt ahead of being honored with the 2026 Patriot Ally Award at the 2nd Annual Military & Veteran Entertainment Awards Gala, which celebrates the "extraordinary contributions of military personnel, veterans, and entertainment professionals who honor their legacy."

While speaking with Fox News Digital, Quaid reflected on receiving the honor at the event over Memorial Day Weekend.

VETERANS DAY: DENNIS QUAID, TRACE ADKINS AMONG HOLLYWOOD STARS HONORING OUR MILITARY

"For me, it's not an award, I just wanted to show up early and support our veterans anytime that I can because everything they do for us, have done for us, and they're out there doing it right now," he said.

Quaid recalled that he became eligible for the U.S. military draft in 1972 during the Vietnam War.

"I didn't have to go because they started the volunteer army the next year, it was winding down, but I really appreciate everything that they did — that I didn't have to go" he said. "And so any time I can, I do."

ROB SCHNEIDER PROPOSES MILITARY DRAFT, URGES AMERICANS TO 'RECOMMIT' TO TRADITIONAL VALUES

WATCH HERE: DENNIS QUAID REFLECTS ON BEING HONORED AT 2ND ANNUAL MILITARY & VETERAN ENTERTAINMENT AWARDS GALA

The Emmy Award nominee said he was deeply affected by the way Vietnam War veterans were treated by the public after the controversial conflict.

"After Vietnam, those guys never really got a fair shake," he said. "There was no parade or hardly an acknowledgment of what they'd done for us. And that really went on for a very long time until the [Vietnam Veterans Memorial] Wall was built in D.C., the parade. And I had a lot of friends who had been veterans."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Quaid remembered seeing firsthand the challenges that Vietnam War veterans faced when he studied drama alongside several former military members in college.

CHRIS PRATT PRAISES MILITARY VETERANS AS HOLLYWOOD'S HARDEST WORKERS: 'THEY JUST GET S--- DONE'

"They'd chosen drama really I think maybe it's some kind of a therapy really to kind of get out their experiences and what they've gone through but I saw the effect that it had on them and it really, it cut me deeply," he continued. "It really did And so, that's really followed me all of my life. And when the Wall came about, there was a process of healing going on."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"Our military is the best military in the entire world," he added. "It really truly is. And that's why we're the safest country in the whole entire world as well."

Quaid also reflected on how he believed Americans' sense of patriotism had changed over the years since his youth.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"It was, you were expected to serve your country. And that ended when the draft ended," he said. "So I think we've lost a little bit of that feeling, a sense of duty — just in the general population, thankfully."

"Our military families, and culture have really stepped up to the plate. We've grown, and we're second to none."