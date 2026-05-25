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Anne Hathaway's secret decade-long medical condition left her nearly blind throughout her 30s

The 'Devil Wears Prada 2' star shared the news on The New York Times' 'Popcast' podcast

By Christina Dugan Ramirez Fox News
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Anne Hathaway battled a secret medical condition for ten years before finally undergoing surgery.

During an appearance on The New York Times' podcast "Popcast," the "Devil Wears Prada 2" actress, 43, revealed she was "legally blind" in one eye all throughout her 30s due to an early-onset cataract.

"This is maybe too much information," she began. "I was half blind for 10 years."

"It impacted my vision so much that I was basically legally blind out of my left eye and I wound up getting surgery," she continued. "And I didn't realize how bad it had gotten until I could finally see the full spectrum."

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Anne Hathaway standing at Ralph Lauren Collection Fall 2025 event in New York City

Anne Hathaway said she was legally blind for a decade before undergoing surgery at 40.  (Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

"I've calmed down since then," Hathaway added. "I didn't realize it was actually taxing my nervous system."

According to the Mayo Clinic, a cataract is the clouding of the lens of the eye.

"For people who have cataracts, seeing through cloudy lenses is often like looking through a frosty or fogged-up window. Clouded vision caused by cataracts can make it hard to read, drive a car at night or see the expression on a friend's face."

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Hathaway said her current vision is a "miracle."

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Anne Hathaway smiling in red dress

The actress said she suffered from an early on-set cataract.  (Gotham/GC Images)

"I appreciate vision because I literally feel like every day, I wake up and I get to see the way that I do, it's a miracle," the actress continued. "I actually am like, 'Oh, two generations back, that wouldn't have been an option for someone like me.' So, I actually do feel very connected to that kind of a miracle."

Most recently, Hathaway fired back at plastic surgery rumors circulating online despite having a "preference" to "never comment on anything" and "not draw attention" to herself.

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"We’re at a time when people feel very confident in assuming what they think is fact, and sometimes what they think is accurate and sometimes it’s not," Hathaway said.

Anne Hathaway on the red carpet of Mother Mary

Hathaway recently shut down plastic surgery rumors.  (Joe Maher/Getty Images)

"The speculation has gotten so loud that you do feel the need to just get your truth out there," she continued. "And I’ll probably always wonder, ‘Should I have posted that or not? Should I have just kept going and done the thing that makes me happy and makes me feel more confident on the red carpet?’ But I felt like the conversation was becoming distracting."

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"Also, by the way, these are huge medical decisions that people are presuming," she added. "I wanted to show that like, no, I didn’t make a huge medical decision. It’s just two braids."

She then confessed, "By the way, the other thing about all this is, I might still get a facelift someday."

Christina Dugan Ramirez is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. 

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