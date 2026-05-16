Spencer Pratt torches Chelsea Handler with Epstein dinner party jab after she mocks his mayoral run

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Spencer Pratt is not afraid of critics.

The former reality star, whose campaign for mayor of Los Angeles has been picking up steam, was mocked by Chelsea Handler, but he was quick to get in a jab of his own.

Handler posted a video to social media on Friday, telling her followers, "Oh hi, if you're seeing this video, this is a reminder that a straight white male former reality star that has no previous experience in government should not be a legitimate political candidate."

The video had been displaying photos of Pratt, but she inserted a photo of President Donald Trump before saying, "Have we learned anything yet?"

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"The bar is on the f---ing floor, people, and I need you to jump over it," she added. "OK, thank you, have a nice day!"

Hours later, Pratt took to X to respond.

"Most of you have probably never heard of Chelsea Handler, so here's an introduction!" he wrote, attaching a video of comedian Shane Gillis at the recent Netflix roast of Kevin Hart.

In the video, Gillis said, "Chelsea Handler went to dinner at Jeffrey Epstein's house in 2010. That's just a fun one. You can look it up, there's articles. It wasn't like a big party, there was, like, seven people there. It was like, Prince Andrew and Woody Allen were there."

Fox News Digital has reached out to Handler for comment.

Handler has admitted to going to Epstein's home multiple times over the years. While guest-hosting "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" in 2022, she said that while she'd never been to Epstein's island, she did "accidentally" find herself at the dinner party with the aforementioned guests, having been brought along by Katie Couric.

She joked, in the monologue and in other interviews, that while dining with Allen and his wife, Soon-Yi Previn — who Allen originally knew as the adopted daughter of his longtime partner, Mia Farrow — she asked the couple, "So how did you two meet?"

Meanwhile, Pratt's mayoral campaign has come under scrutiny as he fields various accusations, including questions over his current living situation.

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The speculation intensified following reports he was not living in an Airstream trailer parked on the lot of his former California home. The former "Hills" star acknowledged he is not actively staying in the trailer despite suggesting he was in a recent mayoral campaign ad.

"Hey guys, why don’t they wanna talk about why I need a hotel in the first place?" Pratt wrote on X . "Karen Bass let my home burn down. Also 6,000 of my neighbors. NBD."

"Funny how they never attack my policy ideas," he added in a separate post. "They can only try to assassinate your character. They don’t wanna talk about my debate masterclass a week ago, they wanna talk about a reality show from a lifetime ago."

"That’s because they want the continued decline of the city," Pratt continued . "They are locked in an ideological death spiral and can’t shake it. Come at my policies or go sit back down on the back bench. I’m in the arena, son."

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Pratt has been staying at the Hotel Bel-Air for the past month while his wife and kids have been staying in Carpinteria, California, sources told TMZ .

The 42-year-old told the outlet the Airstream had become unsafe as he campaigns to be Los Angeles’ next mayor, claiming the hotel’s "armed security" made it "the only option."

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"The reality is the Ba--holes and Ramaniacs are a little bit whacko, and since I destroyed them in the debate, and am surging in the polls, they are getting increasingly desperate and hostile," he explained.

Pratt doubled down during "TMZ Live" on Wednesday, claiming critics were missing his point.

"I don't live at the hotel Bel Air. I don't live in the Airstream. I don't live in Santa Barbara. I don't have a house. They burned it down," he told the outlet.

Despite his house burning down, Pratt emphasized the Palisades property is his home.

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"That is where I live, period," Pratt noted. "I don't need to sleep there every night. I don't need to go number two on that toilet. That is where I live."

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.