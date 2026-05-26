Hilary Duff, Nikki Glaser lead daring fashion on the American Music Awards red carpet

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The 2026 American Music Awards kicked off with a red carpet full of daring fashion risks, as stars embraced everything from disco-inspired shimmer to country style and oversized menswear.

Held Monday at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, the 52nd annual AMAs delivered a fashion lineup packed with metallic drama, rock-and-roll attitude and sheer fabric as celebrities gathered for one of the industry’s most anticipated nights.

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Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model Hilary Duff delivered disco-era glamour in a shimmering silver sleeveless gown dripping in reflective sequins.

Comedian Nikki Glaser turned heads in a silver satin gown featuring a corset-style bodice, side cutouts and a thigh-high slit. The television host paired the glamorous look with pointed black heels and long blonde waves.

Country star Riley Green stayed true to his roots in a dark blue three-piece suit styled with a cowboy hat and tan boots. The polished Western-inspired ensemble balanced traditional tailoring with Nashville flair.

New Kids on the Block members Donnie Wahlberg, Jordan Knight, Joey McIntyre, Danny Wood and Jonathan Knight coordinated in upscale looks. Velvet burgundy jackets, metallic blazers and sleek black tailoring created a cohesive aesthetic for the fan-favorite boy band.

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Paula Abdul embraced futuristic couture in a sculptural white gown adorned with geometric beading, sheer paneling and flowing tulle accents. Dramatic shoulder detailing and fitted long sleeves added architectural flair to the unique fashion ensemble.

Rock legend Billy Idol brought his signature rebellious energy to the carpet in a black leather blazer layered over a fuchsia shirt. He accessorized with silver necklaces and black-and-white loafers, while his iconic platinum blond spikes completed the rock star look.

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"Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Lisa Rinna opted for oversized tailoring in a chocolate-brown pantsuit featuring exaggerated shoulders and wide-leg trousers. The actress and television personality added a playful touch with a polka-dot necktie adorned with a printed portrait of President John F. Kennedy.

Singer Tinashe embraced sheer fashion in an off-the-shoulder white lace gown featuring intricate embroidery. Layered diamond chokers, wet-look dark hair and the ethereal silhouette combined for one of the evening’s boldest high-fashion moments.

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Host Queen Latifah arrived wrapped in glamour with a dramatic full-length textured silver-gray faux fur coat cinched at the waist with a cream belt. The sophisticated winter-inspired ensemble was paired with sleek hair and bold lipstick.

"The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" star Jessi Draper stepped out in a sleek black sleeveless gown with a fitted silhouette and dramatic cream ruffled hem. She accessorized with a black floral clutch and minimalist black heels, while soft glam makeup and glossy brunette waves completed the red-carpet look.