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Hilary Duff, Nikki Glaser lead daring fashion on the American Music Awards red carpet

Riley Green, New Kids on the Block and Lisa Rinna brought country flair, coordinated velvet and oversized tailoring

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
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Bella Hadid turns heads in daring red sheer gown at FX’s ‘The Beauty’ New York premiere Video

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The 2026 American Music Awards kicked off with a red carpet full of daring fashion risks, as stars embraced everything from disco-inspired shimmer to country style and oversized menswear.

Held Monday at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, the 52nd annual AMAs delivered a fashion lineup packed with metallic drama, rock-and-roll attitude and sheer fabric as celebrities gathered for one of the industry’s most anticipated nights.

GRAMMY AWARDS 2026: SABRINA CARPENTER AND ADDISON RAE SHINE ON RED CARPET

Hilary Duff standing on stage at the American Music Awards in Las Vegas

Hilary Duff attends the 52nd American Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nev., on May 25, 2026. (Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model Hilary Duff delivered disco-era glamour in a shimmering silver sleeveless gown dripping in reflective sequins.

Nikki Glaser standing on stage at the American Music Awards

Nikki Glaser appears on the red carpet at the 52nd American Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nev., on May 25, 2026. (Gilbert Flores/Dick Clark Productions/Getty Images)

Comedian Nikki Glaser turned heads in a silver satin gown featuring a corset-style bodice, side cutouts and a thigh-high slit. The television host paired the glamorous look with pointed black heels and long blonde waves.

Riley Green standing at the 52nd American Music Awards in Las Vegas

Riley Green rocked a dashing country look for AMAs. (Bryan Steffy/FilmMagic)

Country star Riley Green stayed true to his roots in a dark blue three-piece suit styled with a cowboy hat and tan boots. The polished Western-inspired ensemble balanced traditional tailoring with Nashville flair.

Donnie Wahlberg, Jordan Knight, Joey McIntyre, Danny Wood and Jonathan Knight standing together at the American Music Awards

Donnie Wahlberg, Jordan Knight, Joey McIntyre, Danny Wood and Jonathan Knight of New Kids on the Block made an appearance at the awards. (Gilbert Flores/Dick Clark Productions/Getty Images)

New Kids on the Block members Donnie Wahlberg, Jordan Knight, Joey McIntyre, Danny Wood and Jonathan Knight coordinated in upscale looks. Velvet burgundy jackets, metallic blazers and sleek black tailoring created a cohesive aesthetic for the fan-favorite boy band.

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Paula Abdul standing at the 52nd American Music Awards in Las Vegas

Paula Abdul wore a futuristic look for the 52nd American Music Awards. (David Becker/Getty Images)

Paula Abdul embraced futuristic couture in a sculptural white gown adorned with geometric beading, sheer paneling and flowing tulle accents. Dramatic shoulder detailing and fitted long sleeves added architectural flair to the unique fashion ensemble.

Billy Idol standing at the 52nd American Music Awards in Las Vegas

Billy Idol attends the 52nd American Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. (Axelle Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Rock legend Billy Idol brought his signature rebellious energy to the carpet in a black leather blazer layered over a fuchsia shirt. He accessorized with silver necklaces and black-and-white loafers, while his iconic platinum blond spikes completed the rock star look.

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Lisa Rinna standing at the 52nd American Music Awards in Las Vegas

Lisa Rinna steps out on the red carpet for the 52nd American Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nev., on May 25, 2026. (Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

"Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Lisa Rinna opted for oversized tailoring in a chocolate-brown pantsuit featuring exaggerated shoulders and wide-leg trousers. The actress and television personality added a playful touch with a polka-dot necktie adorned with a printed portrait of President John F. Kennedy.

Tinashe standing on stage at the American Music Awards in Las Vegas

Tinashe wore a sheer look to the AMAs. (Axelle Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Singer Tinashe embraced sheer fashion in an off-the-shoulder white lace gown featuring intricate embroidery. Layered diamond chokers, wet-look dark hair and the ethereal silhouette combined for one of the evening’s boldest high-fashion moments.

Queen Latifah standing on stage at the American Music Awards in Las Vegas

Queen Latifah hosted the 52nd American Music Awards. (David Becker/Getty Images)

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Host Queen Latifah arrived wrapped in glamour with a dramatic full-length textured silver-gray faux fur coat cinched at the waist with a cream belt. The sophisticated winter-inspired ensemble was paired with sleek hair and bold lipstick.

Jessi Draper standing at the 52nd American Music Awards in Las Vegas

"The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" star Jessi Draper attends the 52nd American Music Awards. (Axelle Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

"The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" star Jessi Draper stepped out in a sleek black sleeveless gown with a fitted silhouette and dramatic cream ruffled hem. She accessorized with a black floral clutch and minimalist black heels, while soft glam makeup and glossy brunette waves completed the red-carpet look.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

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