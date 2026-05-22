Helena Christensen soaks up the sun in strapless swimsuit after turning heads at Cannes Film Festival

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Helena Christensen stunned in a bathing suit while soaking up the sun in France.

The 57-year-old Danish model was photographed near the swimming area at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in France following her time at the Cannes Film Festival.

In the photos, Christensen sported a strapless patterned one-piece swimsuit with a cutout in the back.

She was all smiles as she walked down the stairs toward the water with her hair tied up into a bun.

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She could be seen leaning against the stone wall as she spoke to friends, and later climbing up the ladder after she was done taking a dip in the water.

Christensen's relaxing day enjoying some fun in the sun comes after she turned heads on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival in two different black sheer gowns.

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She first walked the carpet at the premiere of "Amarga Navidad" in a backless black dress which featured a plunging neckline lined with black velvet, which flowed into a completely sheer bodice and skirt with lace designs, which gave onlookers a peek at her black high-waisted underwear.

The model posted photos from the evening on her Instagram, with fans complimenting her in the comments section, writing, "Absolutely Stunning! 🔥🔥🔥," and "Still the most beautiful woman in the world!"

She followed that look with another sheer black gown, which she wore to the Knights of Charity Gala.

During an interview with Get The Gloss in February 2025, Christensen shared that she "never felt any pressure at all" to stay fit.

"The most important things in my life are family, food, nature: they’ve always been my priority, no matter what – and if there was pressure, it would have gone right over my head!" she said.

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While she does work out, she told the outlet that she doesn't "go to the gym thinking, 'Oh, I need to lose weight'" or attain the perfect swimsuit body, but to have "a strong, healthy, tight body but also great posture and form."

When it comes to exercise, Christensen urged her fans to get creative, telling them she turns anything into a workout, including vacuuming and doing laundry. Her favorite activity, though, is swimming.

"If I pass any body of water, I have to get in!" she said. "I’ll be the only one swimming on some beach, and everyone’s like, ‘Girl, this water is dirty!’ But I’m in there, super happy. This is my inner peace, sitting on a rock for a long time."

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