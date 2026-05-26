Jennifer Lopez flashes her toned abs in tiny white bikini as she enjoys pool time session

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Jennifer Lopez celebrated Memorial Day with bikini pictures.

The 56-year-old "Jenny From the Block" singer shared how she spent her holiday weekend in a new Instagram carousel, featuring photos and videos of her spending the day with her family and friends, as well as a few bikini shots.

In one of the photos, Lopez is seen smiling up at the camera while lounging poolside in a white string bikini, showing off her toned abs as she held her upper body up with her arms.

She accessorized the bikini with a large sunhat and a few layered gold necklaces.

JENNIFER LOPEZ SIZZLES IN STRING BIKINI WHILE BASKING UNDER EGYPT SUN

"Spending the day with the people I love. Happy Memorial Day everybody ❤️🤍💙," she captioned the post.

Other photos show the "Kiss of the Spider Woman" star tanning on a large pink and green pool floaty, as she gives the camera a seductive look.

Also included in the slideshow are videos of Lopez and her family and friends sitting together around the dining table as they break out in unison, singing Bonnie Tyler's hit song, "Total Eclipse of the Heart."

The big group was also seen taking shots together, as Lopez also posted photos of her with each of her two kids, 18-year-old twins, Max and Emme, as well as a picture of her holding a drink while floating in an innertube.

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"May you always be surrounded by happiness and the people you love. ❤️," one fan wrote in the comments section. Another added, "Serving elegance effortlessly ✨🤍."

The actress recently sent fans into a frenzy when she posted sizzling selfies from the gym which showcased her chiseled abs in a tiny crop top and low-rise leggings.

In the photos Lopez wowed in the long-sleeve low-cut crop top, paired with black leggings that put her toned mid-section on full display.

"Now that's the hotness right there!" someone wrote in the comments, as another said: "THAT ABS IS ALL I WANT FOR SUMMER LOVE YOU JENN!"

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During a recent interview on " The Howard Stern Show " in October 2025, Lopez said she was given the chance to star in 2002's "Unfaithful" but turned it down, a decision she still regrets today.

"[Director] Adrian Lyne offered me ‘Unfaithful’....The script wasn’t good, and then he made it great," she said. "And Diane Lane got nominated for the Oscar."

"It’s funny. It haunts me," she later added. "It haunts me a little bit, because it’s, like, the one that I turned down. It was just like, ‘Why did you turn down working with Adrian Lyne? What were you thinking?’ I don’t know what was going on in my mind at the time. Who knows what was going on with me at the time?"

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