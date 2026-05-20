Trump says he hopes Spencer Pratt does well in LA mayoral race, blasts California's 'rigged' elections

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President Donald Trump signaled support for former reality TV star turned Los Angeles mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt while speaking to reporters Wednesday at Joint Base Andrews.

"Oh, I'd like to see him do well. He's a character," Trump said.

"I don't know him. I assume he probably supports me. Does he support me?" Trump asked a reporter.

"I heard he does. I heard he's a Big MAGA person. He's doing well," Trump said of Pratt after being asked if he saw any similarities between himself and the former "The Hills" star.

REALITY TV STAR SPENCER PRATT GAINS TRACTION IN LOS ANGELES MAYORAL RACE AFTER FIERY DEBATE

Trump questioned whether Pratt could win the election in California, claiming the state's voting system is "rigged."

"I don't know if, you know, if you have a rigged vote out there. That's the problem. The votes are rigged. You have a really rigged vote in California. You have all the mail-in ballots, everything else. Very hard to win because the elections are very dishonest. If we had Jesus Christ come down and count the votes, I would have won California because I do great with Hispanics. But it's a rigged vote," he said.

"They send out 38 million votes. Nobody knows where they're going. Of course, the Democrats do, so I guess, but, disproportionately, Democrats get many more votes. Some get eight votes, they get eight cards, and Republicans have to call in. 'Where's my card?' It's a rigged system. One of the most. Not the worst. I'll give you a list. Maybe I'll do my list. But it's... California's one of the most dishonest states," he concluded.

Pratt and his wife Heidi Montag lost their Pacific Palisades home in the January 2025 Los Angeles wildfires, which destroyed thousands of homes across the area. Those fires, and Democratic Mayor Karen Bass' alleged "mismanagement" of the aftermath, were a prime catalyst in Pratt's decision to run for mayor.

"Standing here one year later, I have to tell you the most heartbreaking part of the last year wasn't being displaced or losing everything I own, it was the realization that all of this was preventable," Pratt said when he announced his candidacy on Jan. 7, 2026, the one-year anniversary of the Palisades Fires.

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"While our lives were literally burning to the ground, Mayor Karen Bass was in Ghana," Pratt charged.

Pratt has an Airstream trailer parked on the dirt lot where his Pacific Palisades home burned down in the 2025 wildfire. He has said he stopped staying there after receiving death threats and because his security team warned the exposed lot was unsafe. Pratt and his family have reportedly spent time in temporary housing, including the Hotel Bel-Air and rentals near Santa Barbara/Carpinteria, while he campaigns for Los Angeles mayor, and he has publicly questioned whether he can afford to rebuild permanently in the Palisades.

He has garnered campaign buzz with provocative AI-generated campaign videos and hardline stances on homelessness and drug addiction, including calls for stricter enforcement, mandatory treatment and expanded incarceration for some repeat offenders and people involved in street crime.

Pratt trails the incumbent Bass in most major polling, though a recent Emerson College poll showed him surging up from 10% in March to 22% in May. Bass is polling at 30% in the same poll.

The candidates are heading for a June 2 primary that could see a winner declared if one candidate pulls in more than 50% of the votes. If no candidate reaches the 50% threshold, the top two candidates will advance to a head-to-head general election slated for November.

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Fox News Digital contacted Pratt, Bass and the California Secretary of State for further comment.