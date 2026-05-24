Drew Carey calls Spencer Pratt a 'serial scammer' and urges LA voters to reject his mayoral campaign

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Drew Carey criticized Spencer Pratt’s run for Los Angeles mayor in a blunt social media post.

The "Price is Right" host waded into the political waters with a Threads post and encouraged LA residents to think again before June primaries.

"Anyone who votes for, or endorses Spencer Pratt for Mayor of LA needs to get their head out of their a--," Carey wrote.

"I understand being angry/unsatisfied, but at least get behind someone competent and not some serial scammer without a soul or moral compass."

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He added, "F--k this guy already."

Representatives for Pratt and Carey did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Pratt, 42, has been a vocal champion for LA residents since losing his home during the deadly 2025 Palisades wildfire, and launched his mayoral campaign in January with a focus on ousting incumbent Karen Bass due to mishandling of the LA fires.

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"The Hills" star, along with wife Heidi Montag and more than a dozen additional property owners, blamed the city of Los Angeles and the Department of Water and Power (LADWP) for causing damages to their homes in a lawsuit filed earlier this year.

Plaintiffs accused LADWP of making "the conscious decision to operate the water supply system with the reservoir drained and unusable as a 'cost-saving' measure," in the lawsuit obtained by Fox News Digital.

More than one week ahead of primaries, Pratt begged residents to "think bigger for LA" in a post shared Sunday.

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"We don’t have to accept the filth and the decline," he wrote. "We have the greatest slice of heaven on Earth with our city, and we deserve better. Vote for Pratt. Vote for LA. Vote TODAY. Let’s clean this city together."

Pratt's campaign battled political party lines, with opponents criticizing his registered Republican status and recent nod from President Donald Trump.

"Oh, I'd like to see him do well. He's a character," Trump told reporters last week at Joint Base Andrews.

"I don't know him. I assume he probably supports me. Does he support me?" Trump asked a reporter.

Trump questioned whether Pratt could win the election in California due to the state's "rigged" voting system.

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"I don't know if, you know, if you have a rigged vote out there. That's the problem. The votes are rigged. You have a really rigged vote in California," he said. "You have all the mail-in ballots, everything else. Very hard to win because the elections are very dishonest. If we had Jesus Christ come down and count the votes, I would have won California because I do great with Hispanics. But it's a rigged vote."

Despite the shout-out, Pratt admitted he's in the race for the people, not the party.

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"Everyone is trying to claim me for their tribe," Pratt wrote to social media followers on Saturday.

"There’s no R next to my name, there’s no D next to my name. I’m not part of a political party, because I hate politicians."

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He added, "I’m just Spencer, husband to Heidi, father to Ryker and Gunner, and I’m a pissed off Angeleno who loves my city and is fed up with what corrupt politicians have done to her."

While Pratt is a registered Republican, the Los Angeles mayoral election is officially nonpartisan. If no candidate tops 50% in the June 2 primary, the top two finishers will face off in November.