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Kathie Lee Gifford lists her Connecticut waterfront estate for a staggering $100 million asking price

Cedar Cliff was built in 1930 and sits on nearly 3 acres with a deep-water dock, pool and private recording studio

By Janelle Ash Fox News
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Kathie Lee Gifford has listed her Greenwich home for $100 million.

Gifford's home, which is listed by Leslie McElwreath of Sotheby’s International Realty, has eight bedrooms, nine full baths and five partial baths.

The living space within the home is 13,163 square feet, and it sits on nearly three acres of land in Riverside, Connecticut. Gifford's home is in Riverside's prestigious Indian Head Association and on a secluded road.

Kathie Lee Gifford home

Kathie Lee Gifford's Greenwich home has hit the market for $100 million. (Getty Images; Modern Media for Sotheby’s International Realty)

The property was built in 1930 and originally owned by a shoemaker who gave it the name "Cedar Cliff." According to the listing, Cedar Cliff is "a designation that eventually defined the very road on which it stands today."

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Gifford's home offers around 1,250 feet of direct water frontage with manicured lawns, perfect for entertaining. All eight of the bedrooms have views of the water, and the home has an elevator and a private recording studio.

aerial view of home

Kathie Lee Gifford's home has roughly 1,250 feet of direct water frontage. (Modern Media for Sotheby’s International Realty)

Lawn view

The home sits on nearly three acres of land. (Modern Media for Sotheby’s International Realty)

The property also offers a deep-water dock for boat lovers, a pool and spa, a private tennis court and a fitness center.

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"Cedar Cliff is a singular offering for the most discerning buyer—an incomparable experience of refined luxury, inviting residents and their guests to revel in the natural beauty of one of the finest estates on the East Coast of the United States," the listing stated.

Primary bedroom

Each of the home's eight bedrooms has a view of the water. (Daniel Milstein for Sotheby’s International Realty)

Dining room

The dining room features large windows with a view of the waterfront. (Daniel Milstein for Sotheby’s International Realty)

Dock

The private dock of the home can be seen here. (Daniel Milstein for Sotheby’s International Realty)

Gifford is a television host, singer, actress, songwriter and author who is best known for co-hosting "Live! with Regis and Kathie Lee" from 1985 to 2000 and later the fourth hour of NBC’s "Today" show with Hoda Kotb from 2008 to 2019.

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She was born Kathryn Lee Epstein on August 16, 1953, in Paris, France, where her father was stationed in the U.S. Navy. She later grew up in Maryland and discovered a love for music and performing at a young age. Before pursuing a career in daytime television, Gifford had a passion for singing.

Rear view

Gifford's home was built in 1930. (Modern Media for Sotheby’s International Realty)

Pool

The property includes a pool overlooking the water (Modern Media for Sotheby’s International Realty)

Gifford's long career earned her many honors, including multiple Daytime Emmy nominations, a Daytime Emmy win with the "Today" team, induction into the Broadcast & Cable Hall of Fame, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2021.

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Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to janelle.ash@fox.com

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