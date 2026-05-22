Kathie Lee Gifford lists her Connecticut waterfront estate for a staggering $100 million asking price

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Kathie Lee Gifford has listed her Greenwich home for $100 million.

Gifford's home, which is listed by Leslie McElwreath of Sotheby’s International Realty, has eight bedrooms, nine full baths and five partial baths.

The living space within the home is 13,163 square feet, and it sits on nearly three acres of land in Riverside, Connecticut. Gifford's home is in Riverside's prestigious Indian Head Association and on a secluded road.

The property was built in 1930 and originally owned by a shoemaker who gave it the name "Cedar Cliff." According to the listing, Cedar Cliff is "a designation that eventually defined the very road on which it stands today."

KATHIE LEE GIFFORD SAYS GOD ‘MADE ME FAMOUS’ SO SHE COULD BE ‘BOLD’ ABOUT JESUS

Gifford's home offers around 1,250 feet of direct water frontage with manicured lawns, perfect for entertaining. All eight of the bedrooms have views of the water, and the home has an elevator and a private recording studio.

The property also offers a deep-water dock for boat lovers, a pool and spa, a private tennis court and a fitness center.

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"Cedar Cliff is a singular offering for the most discerning buyer—an incomparable experience of refined luxury, inviting residents and their guests to revel in the natural beauty of one of the finest estates on the East Coast of the United States," the listing stated.

Gifford is a television host, singer, actress, songwriter and author who is best known for co-hosting "Live! with Regis and Kathie Lee" from 1985 to 2000 and later the fourth hour of NBC’s "Today" show with Hoda Kotb from 2008 to 2019.

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She was born Kathryn Lee Epstein on August 16, 1953, in Paris, France, where her father was stationed in the U.S. Navy. She later grew up in Maryland and discovered a love for music and performing at a young age. Before pursuing a career in daytime television, Gifford had a passion for singing.

Gifford's long career earned her many honors, including multiple Daytime Emmy nominations, a Daytime Emmy win with the "Today" team, induction into the Broadcast & Cable Hall of Fame, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2021.

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