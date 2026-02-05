Chris Pratt praises military veterans as Hollywood's hardest workers: 'They just get s--- done'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chris Pratt pointed to veterans as Hollywood's hardest workers.

Pratt, 46, praised the former Navy SEALs he works with on "The Terminal List" as being able to "get s--- done."

"Our room is populated with a bunch of veterans," he explained during an appearance on "Literally! With Rob Lowe." "We've got people in front of the camera, behind the camera who are all veterans. They work, man. And that, the pipeline of like going from military to the film and television industry is – it's such a great outlet for these guys."

"Cause they are just like, they just get s--- done. You know? If you ask, ‘Hey handle this.’ They're like, ‘Got it.’ You don't have to follow up the next day. And they're not like, 'Oh, actually, it's kind of like, I think stuff's going on, like first of all, you have to understand what happened.' It's like, no, they just get s--- done. It's amazing."

Pratt stars as James Reece, a highly trained U.S. Navy SEAL lieutenant commander, in "The Terminal List." He also has served as an executive producer on the series.

Pratt explained how impressive it was to watch the former Navy SEALs transfer their specific training and skills to the film industry.

"What they're capable of doing, it's very specific and kind of narrow in terms of application – unless you're gonna go do private security for somebody where you need to be on your toes and be willing and capable of delivering lethal force to protect something."

"To see them using their training, but in service of art – It's been amazing to see this sort… this catharsis, because these are guys who have millions of dollars worth of training pumped into each one of them. And then to put that training into making actors know how to handle weapons systems [and] move properly."

Pratt gained fame in "Parks and Recreation" alongside Amy Poehler, Adam Scott, Rashida Jones and Nick Offerman. In the mid 2010s, Pratt landed a role in "Guardians of the Galaxy" – which catapulted him into blockbuster success.

He has since appeared in Hollywood hits including "Jurassic World," "Passengers," "Moneyball," "Zero Dark Thirty" and "The Super Mario Bros. Movie."

Before his Hollywood success, Pratt had a normal life waiting tables. He even considered using a nickname he was given by his coworkers when working at the seafood chain restaurant Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. – but instead chose to stick with Chris Pratt.

"I had a name tag that said Christopher at Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.," he said during a recent appearance on the "Happy, Sad, Confused" podcast. "But the ‘PHER’ got rubbed off, so it said ‘Christo,’ and everyone called me Christo for a long time while I was working at Bubba Gump."

"High turnover rate, the new employees thought my name was Christo," he continued. "And as I navigated being discovered and brought to Los Angeles to follow my dreams, part of me thought in earnest maybe I go as just Christo."

