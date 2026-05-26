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Elections

Spencer Pratt accuses LA Mayor Karen Bass of breaking election law by campaigning near ballot box

Under California state law, candidates are not allowed to campaign within 100 feet of a ballot box during elections

By Brie Stimson Fox News
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Spencer Pratt gains traction in LA mayoral race, challenging Democratic establishment Video

Spencer Pratt gains traction in LA mayoral race, challenging Democratic establishment

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Spencer Pratt filed a formal complaint accusing his opponent, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, of violating election laws by allegedly campaigning too close to a ballot box.

"Karen Bass just violated election law here," the reality star, who is running for mayor as an Independent, wrote on X on Tuesday.

He continued, "She is so accustomed to breaking the law with no accountability, she even filmed herself doing it. Well, those days are over. We just filed a formal complaint for illegally gaming the election. We must protect our democracy."

Pratt added that "Electioneering within 100 feet of a ballot box is AGAINST THE LAW. Soliciting votes at a ballot box is AGAINST THE LAW. These clear violations show a reckless disregard for the rule of law and our democratic process."

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Split of Spencer Pratt and Karen Bass

Spencer Pratt formally accused Karen Bass of "illegal electioneering." (Roy Rochlin/Getty Images; Sarah Reingewirtz/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images)

He went on to say that a person in a position of power such as Bass "should be especially respectful of our democratic laws, but this is just emblematic of Karen's mafia-like regime. It's ‘rules for thee, but not for me.’"

The 42-year-old included a photo of the complaint in his post, adding, "We will uphold the rule of law and our democratic norms. Enjoy your conference calls with your lawyers, Karen!"

Under state law, candidates aren’t allowed to campaign within 100 feet of a ballot box.

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Pratt in his post included a campaign post of hers that appeared to show her encouraging people to vote while near a ballot box.

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A spokesperson for Bass told Fox News Digital: "Spencer is just mad that his supporters are AI cartoons and we have real Angelenos. We follow the rules."

Spencer Pratt speaking at a campaign block party event on 10th Avenue in Los Angeles

LA mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt campaigning at a block party in Los Angeles in May. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

The spokesperson, Alex Stack, added, "his complaint is blatantly false. There were two locations filmed for this video, one 200+ feet away from the ballot box (with signs) and one next to the ballot box (no signs)."

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In Pratt’s complaint, his attorney Peter McNulty calls for Bass to be investigated by the city for "illegal electioneering," adding that because of the "seriousness of the issue" a similar complaint had been filed with the state.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass speaking at CHIRLA campaign event

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass at a campaign rally in May. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

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"This sort of activity in such close proximity to voters has the potential to intimidate and improperly influence voters; which is exactly why these laws and restrictions are in place to begin with," McNulty wrote.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Pratt for further comment.

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