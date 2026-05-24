Comedian recalls 'most terrifying night' of her life after 600-pound fridge fell on her while her kids slept

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Laura Clery recalled the "most terrifying night" of her life after surviving a near-death event.

The comedian admitted her "biggest fear came true" after she was "very seriously hurt and stuck while home alone with my two young kids," in a video shared on Instagram.

Clery, 39, praised God and thanked the first responders who rescued her after a 600-pound fridge fell and pinned her to the counter.

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Clery was in the process of getting ready for bed when the massive fridge "slammed into me and pinned me against the counter."

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"I couldn’t move. Couldn’t breathe right," she wrote on social media. "Was impossible to get off and I could feel myself losing consciousness. My kids were in the house. I genuinely didn’t know if I was getting out of that alive."

"Thank God my phone was in my pocket and I was able to call 911. Thank God it didn’t fall on my kids. It took three firefighters to lift it off me. I’m still shaking."

"I couldn’t move. Couldn’t breathe right." — Laura Clery

Clery shared clips from the rescue where firefighters carried her out of the house and into an ambulance.

From the back of the ambulance, Clery praised the first responders while wearing a neck brace and noted that she was "crushed" by a massive fridge.

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"Thank God it didn’t fall on my kids. It took three firefighters to lift it off me. I’m still shaking." — Laura Clery

"This was right after the fentanyl hit and all of my pain [went] away (instantly)," she wrote. "I just need to say thank you to these amazing firefighters who saved my life!! Truly.

"They got there so fast, broke through my garage door, and 3 of them pushed a 600 pound fridge off of me and got me safely to the trauma unit before things got worse."

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Clery added, "I keep thinking about how differently this could have gone and I just feel overwhelming gratitude. No broken bones, my kids are okay and safe, I can walk… I’m so lucky!

"They were calm, kind and just handled everything like absolute heroes!"