Nick Offerman says he’s 'not going to pick an argument' with Trump-supporter co-star Dennis Quaid

Actor Nick Offerman said last week he wasn't looking to have a political squabble with his "Sovereign" co-star Dennis Quaid over President Donald Trump .

"Dennis Quaid is a fantastic actor whom I've looked up to my whole life, and he [is] better in this film than almost anything I've seen him in," Offerman said in a response on Reddit to a commenter asking about how he deals with Trump supporters like Quaid.

Offerman had made an "ask me anything" post on the site inviting users to inquire about "Sovereign," his new film with Quaid about an anti-government extremist and his son, and an eventual police standoff.

"We didn't have a lot of time together on set, so the context wasn't really conducive to digging into settling the world's problems, or even just those of America. ‘Good morning, Dennis. How about those Epstein files? Anyway, want to run our lines,’" Offerman added.

The actor, famous for his role as Ron Swanson on "Parks & Recreation," said he believes those who voted for the 47th president are good people, even though he disagrees with them.

"Dealing with Trump supporters in the world is something I try to handle with nuance, because I know many others around the states who are very good people and citizens and would give you the shirt of their back," Offerman said. "They are on the receiving end of an absolute firehose of misinformation, so it's really cognitively dissonant (impossible) to engage in rational discourse."

He has said that his libertarian "Parks and Recreation" character would have "despised Trump, " and he thinks Republicans trend toward fascism.

"I think we're all wrong about a lot of things, but the reason I lean left is because at the end of the Republican plan is austerity and literal fascism , sad military muscle parades and mounted troops in the LA, the coolest city in the world, and all the rest of the current bed-s---tings, and at the end of the Democrat plan is health care and life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness for everybody," he said.

Offerman added that he wanted to work with Quaid and leave politics out.

"No matter who we voted for, it requires all of us (including an overwhelming number of immigrants) to make the great bounty this country produces, and is then so disproportionately pocketed by the ultra-wealthy, so I am not going to pick an argument with Dennis Quaid over our political leanings because I'm going to shake his hand and try to make a great film," Offerman said.

