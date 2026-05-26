Russell Crowe's blunt warning to autograph seekers outside Paris hotel sparks heated online debate

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Russell Crowe's blunt response to swarming fans outside his Paris hotel room has sparked an online debate.

The 62-year-old actor and director, who was greeted by a group of autograph seekers over the weekend, has drawn criticism for laying out ground rules before proceeding with the signing.

"Are you listening?" he told the fans, per a video obtained by Fox News Digital. "Stay where you are. Don’t f---ing push in on me, I’ll come to you. Give everybody space. As soon as somebody’s a d---, I’m going. You got me? Clear?"

As he began to sign autographs, one fan asked the actor if he could sign as "Maximus" — the name of his Roman general depicted in "Gladiator" — to which Crowe responded with a simple, "No."

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The fan interaction had some fans dubbing the legendary actor as "quite rude," while others praised Crowe for setting boundaries.

"If it weren’t for the fans, he wouldn’t be where he is," one user wrote on X. "Regardless of how much he grows, he should always remain humble."

WATCH: RUSSELL CROWE SNAPS AT SWARMING FANS OUTSIDE PARIS HOTEL

"Very disrespectful," another added.

"Just a gentle reminder your favorite celebrity doesn't give a f--- about you," another wrote on Instagram.

Some had the opposite reaction.

"You handled it perfectly." one user wrote on X. "Set the boundaries and signed everything. Anyone with a brain could see that. We all know most of those things you signed will be sold yet you still took the time to do it. You were not upset only Karen's are trying to make something of nothing."

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"You set boundaries for yourself to feel safe and for others as well," another added. "You have every right to do just that. People just want to complain."

"This seems totally fair to me," one fan wrote. "Nobody is entitled to an autograph, picture, etc... I'd rather have someone establish ground rules than just blow right past everyone and get in the car."

On Tuesday, Crowe responded to the video by reposting a story from TMZ.

"Clickbait. Everybody got their autograph and selfie, the passage to the hotel was kept free for guests, and I still got to the airport on time," he wrote. "One man, no security. Handled. What’s your problem?"

Crowe isn't the first celebrity to sound off on autograph hunters.

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Last year, Demi Moore seemed to frustrate a group of fans who became irate after she politely declined to sign autographs while attending the Santa Barbara Film Festival.

"If I sign one, then I wouldn't be able to sign for everybody, so I wouldn't want to do that," Moore told the small group of autograph hunters.

"Humble people sign autographs," one woman responded. "You're not humble."

"Oh, don't say mean things," Moore said.

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"You’re not humble. You always have an attitude, you never wanna sign. You need to be humble," the woman continued.

To which Moore replied, "But I love you anyway."