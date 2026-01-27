Expand / Collapse search
Spencer Pratt enters LA mayor race, accuses current leadership of 'criminal negligence' over fire response

'The Hills' alum said Los Angeles faces 'darkest times ever' after fires, homelessness and drug abuse

By Max Bacall Fox News
Spencer Pratt running for mayor of LA after losing home in wildfire Video

Spencer Pratt running for mayor of LA after losing home in wildfire

Former reality TV star Spencer Pratt joins 'Fox & Friends' to discuss his bid for mayor of Los Angeles after losing his home in the 2025 Palisades fire, saying state and local officials 'should have resigned.'

Reality TV star Spencer Pratt said he didn't always have political ambitions, but after witnessing what he described as "criminal negligence" by Los Angeles leadership surrounding the catastrophic fires that swept the city last year, he decided he had to step up and run for mayor.

"I never wanted to be mayor. I don't want to be in politics. I want to [be] back in my house with my family, going down to the local public schools and having just a normal life," Pratt said Wednesday on "Fox & Friends."

He said city and state leaders should have resigned in the days following the Pacific Palisades fire

LOS ANGELES WILDFIRE RECOVERY ENTERS SECOND YEAR AS FRUSTRATION AND UNCERTAINTY LINGER

Spencer Pratt wears a hat that says "Let It Burn Gavin Newsom"

Spencer Pratt is seen on Jan. 7 in Pacific Palisades, California. (MEGA/GC Images)

"I was waiting for somebody to step up and go after these people, and nobody did. So I was like, OK, well, it's my job to do that."

Pratt's home burned down last year, along with his parents' home. He announced his candidacy for mayor during a "They Let Us Burn!" protest in the Pacific Palisades near the remains of his house on the one-year anniversary of the start of the fire.

He said the most heartbreaking part "wasn't being displaced or losing everything I own. It was the realization that all of this was preventable. We are standing here amongst the ashes of our once beautiful town because the state and local leaders let us burn."

Spencer Pratt announcing his run for mayor at a rally in the Palisades on the one-year anniversary of the Palisades Fire.

Spencer Pratt declared that he intended to run for mayor of Los Angeles one year after fires devastated the city, blaming Mayor Karen Bass and California Governor Gavin Newsom. (Backgrid)

In January 2025, along with 20 other property owners, Pratt and his wife Heidi Montag sued the city of Los Angeles and the Department of Water and Power over the destruction of their homes, blaming the city and the utility company for the damage.

According to Cal Fire, 16,251 structures were destroyed in the Pacific Palisades fires. A year on, fewer than 12 have been fully rebuilt.

"The Hills" star said Los Angeles is in "the darkest times ever," pointing to the homelessness crisis, open drug use and animal abuse.

LOS ANGELES FIRE DEPARTMENT ADMITS INITIAL PALISADES FIRE REPORT EDITED TO PROTECT LEADERSHIP

Actor Spencer Pratt

Spencer Pratt at the 2025 American Music Awards held at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas on May 26, 2025, in Las Vegas, Nevada.  (Gilbert Flores/Penske Media via Getty Images)

He said he is working with animal rescue organizations because on Skid Row, an area of Los Angeles known for its high concentration of people struggling with homelessness and drug dependence, people are "torturing and mutilating dogs daily, just on the side of the street," attributing the acts to mental illness and substance abuse while local leaders are "letting it happen."

Pratt criticized sitting Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, who was away in Africa when the fires started. He said as mayor he would never leave the city and claimed that all her text messages from the emergency had been deleted.

"What are in those text messages that were deleted? I can't wait to read those," he said. "So, the list just goes on and on, and that's why, again, I'm running for mayor because nobody wants four more years of killing."

"Fox & Friends" reached out to Mayor Bass for comment and did not immediately receive a response.

'Seen and Unseen': Palisades activists demand accountability a year after LA fires Video

Pratt has released a memoir called "The Guy You Loved to Hate: Confessions from a Reality TV Villain." He acknowledged the timing of the release coincided with his mayoral campaign and pushed back on criticism from Bass that he was running to promote it.

"They'll understand within a few years from now when I'm still doing this, the book has nothing to do with the journey that she put me on by letting my house burn down."

The city's election will be held on June 2.

Fox News Digital's Brie Stimson contributed to this report.

Max Bacall is an Associate Editor for the Flash/Media/Culture team at Fox News Digital.

