Dennis Quaid slams extreme left shift in Hollywood: 'What used to be, you can't be anymore'

Dennis Quaid is commenting on how much politics have changed in recent years.

During an appearance on "The Greg Laurie Show," the 71-year-old actor shared where he stands politically and how much the landscape has changed over time.

"The Things have gone so extremely, so far left right now," Laurie said during his conversation with Quaid. "I saw a podcast — it was Bill Maher and Dana Carvey, and I’m forgetting the other guy’s name — but anyway, I think it was Dana Carvey said, 'I’ve told my friends in Hollywood I’m a Clinton Democrat, and some of them are calling me a Nazi now.'"

Quaid said that "you can't do that," and compared being a Clinton Democrat to being "a neo-con, on the right side or whatever. What used to be, you can't be anymore."

The actor then described himself as a "common-sense independent," although he said he tends to "lean more conservative in my head."

"I'm just for common sense, is really what I am," Quaid said.

Later in the podcast, Laurie asked Quaid about spending time with President Donald Trump.

He called Trump "very surprisingly approachable and very funny, and really genuine. He wouldn't be president if he wasn't genuine, because the people who voted for him, they know that he has their best interest at heart."

Quaid has always spoken about how proud he is to be American, telling Fox News Digital in July 2024 that he "was born in the greatest country ever to be on the Earth."

"When you look at it, as flawed as it is, it's better than everything else that has come before. And, you know, I really believe in the wisdom of the American people as a whole," he said. "We just need to get our act together and start, you know, believing in ourselves again, because I believe that the president reflects the people."

Quaid had the opportunity to portray his "favorite president" on screen when he starred as Ronald Reagan in the 2024 movie, "Reagan," honoring the nation's 40th president.

When speaking with Fox News Digital in a separate interview in July 2024, the "Parent Trap" star shared that he nearly turned down the starring role in the film out of "fear."

"Reagan was my favorite president personally, and he was also such a recognizable figure around the world, sort of like Muhammad Ali," he said. "Everybody knew what he looked like, sounded like, and so that was a pretty scary proposition."

He explained that he feared judgment from others and "feeling unworthy" of stepping into Reagan's shoes, adding that he didn't want it to seem as if he was doing "an impersonation of him."

It wasn't until he visited Reagan's ranch in Southern California and got a sense of the man he was behind the scenes when he decided to take the role.

He noticed "three remote controls like back in the '80s when you had to use three remote controls to get the TV to work."

"Then, a note from Nancy, you know, on how to do it," he said of working the remote controls. "Also just the land itself. You could see that it was him that did all the work there. You could feel it. And that's when, after that, I said ‘Yes, I’ll do this,' because I found a way in."

