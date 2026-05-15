Jeanie Buss, Sofia Richie's husband among business titans reportedly backing Spencer Pratt's LA mayoral race

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Spencer Pratt is hauling in donations from business titans like Jeanie Buss and Sofia Richie's husband ahead of the Los Angeles mayoral primary elections.

Per the New York Times, heavy-hitter donors have been pouring into Pratt's campaign since May 1. Buss and Elliot Grainge are reportedly among the donors.

In recent weeks, Pratt's run has picked up steam following his widely praised performance in a mayoral debate with incumbent Karen Bass and L.A. City Council Member Nithya Raman as well as a series of viral campaign ads. The former "Hills" star has raised over $500K and polls second behind Bass ahead of the June 2 primary.

Below is a complete look at the business titans backing Pratt's campaign.

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Jeanie Buss

Buss has added an unexpected twist to the Los Angeles mayoral race by donating the maximum allowed $1,800 to Pratt’s campaign.

The Lakers executive’s contribution signals growing Hollywood interest in Pratt’s outsider candidacy, which has gained momentum following his outspoken criticism of city leadership after the 2025 Palisades fires.

While Buss has not publicly endorsed Pratt, her donation places her among a growing list of entertainment industry figures backing the former reality star as he challenges Bass.

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Elliot Grange

Elliot Grainge, the CEO of Atlantic Records and Sofia Richie's husband, has also emerged as part of the growing entertainment industry support behind Pratt’s mayoral campaign, adding another high-profile music executive name to the Los Angeles race.

He is the 10K Projects founder and son of Universal Music Group CEO Lucian Grainge. Lucian is also reportedly among Pratt's donors.

Dan Loeb

Dan Loeb, the billionaire financier and Los Angeles-area native, has joined the growing list of prominent figures backing Pratt’s mayoral campaign, signaling broader support from influential business leaders frustrated with the city’s direction, according to the New York Times.

Bobby Kotick

Bobby Kotick, the former CEO of Activision Blizzard, has also been linked to the growing network of business and entertainment heavyweights supporting Pratt’s mayoral campaign.

The longtime gaming executive, who helped build Activision Blizzard into one of the world’s largest video game companies before stepping down in 2023 following Microsoft’s acquisition of the company, represents another high-profile name backing Pratt’s outsider push in Los Angeles politics.

Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss

Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, the cryptocurrency entrepreneurs best known for founding the Gemini crypto exchange, are among the high-profile business figures tied to Pratt’s mayoral campaign.

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The billionaire twins, who rose to prominence after their legal battle with Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and later became major players in the digital currency industry, add a Silicon Valley and crypto-world presence to Pratt’s increasingly eclectic coalition of supporters from entertainment, finance, and tech circles.

Haim and Cheryl Saban

Haim Saban, the entertainment mogul behind "Power Rangers," and his wife, philanthropist Cheryl Saban, are among the prominent Los Angeles power players tied to Pratt’s mayoral campaign.

Long influential in both Hollywood and Democratic political fundraising circles, the Sabans’ support highlights the unusually broad coalition Pratt has attracted as his outsider campaign gains traction among wealthy donors frustrated with the city’s leadership and response to ongoing crises.

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Jeffrey Sprecher

Jeffrey Sprecher is the CEO of Intercontinental Exchange and chairman of the New York Stock Exchange. According to the New York Times, he is a donor to Pratt's campaign.

Jamie Siminoff

Jamie Siminoff is the founder of Ring, Amazon’s home-security division. He is a donor in Pratt's mayoral campaign, according to the New York Times.

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Best known for turning Ring into one of the most recognizable smart home brands before its multibillion-dollar acquisition by Amazon, Siminoff adds another influential startup voice to Pratt’s growing coalition of donors frustrated with public safety and quality-of-life issues in Los Angeles.

Mark Pincus

Mark Pincus, the founder of the mobile-game company Zynga, has backed Pratt's mayoral run. He is a Silicon Valley entrepreneur who helped pioneer social gaming with hits like FarmVille.

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Sean Rad

Sean Rad, the founder of the dating app Tinder, is one of Pratt's many donors. He helped pioneer the online dating world by creating Tinder.

Val Blavatnik

Val Blavatnik, a director of Warner Music Group and the son of billionaire investor Len Blavatnik, has also emerged among the high-profile names connected to Spencer Pratt’s mayoral campaign.

With deep ties to both the entertainment and business worlds, Blavatnik’s involvement further reflects the wide-ranging support Pratt has attracted.

Nicole Avant, the producer, Democratic fund-raiser, and wife of Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos, is also planning to support Spencer Pratt’s mayoral campaign, per the New York Times.

Fox News Digital has reached out to all the reported donors for comment.

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