Brandi Glanville believes she contracted 'sexually transmitted ringworm' in her throat

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Brandi Glanville is concerned she contracted a "sexually transmitted ringworm" in her throat.

Glanville, 53, disclosed her medical concerns with former adult film star Lisa Ann while on the "Brandi Glanville Unfiltered" podcast.

The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star believed she contracted the infection while she was dating someone in the adult industry.

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Lisa Ann noted that it was "very common on set" and that most people don't know what to look for when diagnosing.

"We had to train our makeup artists that when a new member of talent would show up, they would have to get naked in a window where there's good light, and they would inspect their body to see if they see any patches because it's incredibly contagious," Ann said.

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Ringworm is a common, highly contagious fungal infection of the skin, hair, or nails, according to the Mayo Clinic. Despite its name, the infection is not caused by a worm.

Glanville thought she caught an infection in her throat, until a girlfriend told her about the condition.

"I knew nothing about it, and we're battling this weird thing," Glanville said before noting that she had all kinds of inconclusive testing.

"You see them when it's on the outside of your skin, but they can burrow in like if it's in your throat, they can burrow deep into your ears and all that."

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She noted that her partner "did a lot of wrestling," which could be where he picked up the infection before passing it on to her.

"I think it's staph and ringworm, both, because ... I don't know," she confessed.

Glanville previously shared that she believed she picked up a parasite after visiting Morocco in 2023. She suffered from facial paralysis and initially was diagnosed with stress-induced angioedema.

After the initial diagnosis, she suspected she contracted a parasite in Morocco and said she could feel it moving within her face.

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Glanville previously told Fox News Digital that while no one had figured out what was truly wrong with her disfigured face, doctors had suggested "that it could be a parasite, but they're not sure."

Angioedema "is a reaction similar to hives that affects deeper layers of the skin. It can appear with hives or alone," according to the Mayo Clinic . Her symptoms remained, and in fact became worse. Glanville wasn't convinced angioedema was the problem, and put her health at the forefront of her mind in pursuit of an answer.

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In February, the reality star discovered that her 20-year-old ruptured breast implants were to blame for her medical issues.

Prior to the revelation, Glanville admitted she spent more than $70,000 in an attempt to find an answer to the medical mystery that consumed her everyday experience and disfigured her face.