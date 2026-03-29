Rob Schneider proposes military draft, urges Americans to 'recommit' to traditional values

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rob Schneider has a plan for the United States.

The "Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo" actor shared an iconic Kennedy quote on X over the weekend, before urging his followers to consider a new path for the country.

"'Ask not what your country can do for you, but what you can do for your country.' - John F. Kennedy," Schneider wrote online.

"We must once again recommit ourselves to one Nation under God, indivisible. Therefore, we must restore the military draft for our nation’s young people."

KIM NOVAK BLASTS SYDNEY SWEENEY BIOPIC CASTING DECISION: ‘SHE WAS TOTALLY WRONG TO PLAY ME’

Schneider, who has no military record, proposed that "each and every American, at eighteen years of age, must serve two years of military service" either partially overseas or "in country in a volunteer capacity."

"Being a citizen of the United States gives us unparalleled freedoms and opportunities that are the envy of the world. However, these freedoms that we cherish do not come without a cost," he wrote.

"By protecting and preserving these freedoms, young people, regardless of race, creed or religion will be united in service to their country and just as importantly, to each other."

ROB SCHNEIDER EXPOSES HOLLYWOOD'S 'ROT' AS HE CLAIMS CONSERVATIVE ACTORS FACE INDUSTRY BLACKLIST

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

The "Grown Ups" star recognized that "many nations around the world require their young citizens to serve their country."

"Until recently, our nation did as well," Schneider wrote.

"We must once again recommit ourselves to one Nation under God, indivisible. Therefore, we must restore the military draft for our nation’s young people." — Rob Schneider

The United States last directed a military draft in 1972 during the Vietnam War. Six months later, an active draft ended.

Male citizens between the ages of 18-25 are still required to register with the Selective Service System.

Schneider mused that a draft would "serve many purposes in our society."

"We would have all of our young men and women put into a rigorous physical training course that they could use for the rest of their lives, we would always have a standing army ready at all times including for domestic problems like natural disasters," he wrote.

"Being a citizen of the United States gives us unparalleled freedoms and opportunities that are the envy of the world." — Rob Schneider

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Unlike in today’s universities, our young people will learn how truly great their country is and how unique and incredible are the freedoms that this nation bestows upon them."

He noted that serving your country is a "solemn reminder of the men and women before them who 'paid the last full measure of devotion' so that we may enjoy these freedoms."

"Also, very importantly, we would have in service every segment of our society represented so that our elected officials would be more hesitant and not cavalier about sending their own sons and daughters off to a faraway war unless it was truly in our nation’s interests," Schneider wrote.

"This discussion and implementation must begin. To the young people of America, this is your country and your future."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

He added, "We will leave this great and Free Nation in your good hands for your children and for your children’s children. God Bless the United States of America!"

Representatives for the White House did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.