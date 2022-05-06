Expand / Collapse search
Published

Dave Chappelle shares details on his Hollywood Bowl attack

The comedian is giving a first-hand account of being tackled on-stage

By Mariah Haas | Fox News
IN HIS OWN WORDS- Dave Chappelle shares more details into his Hollywood Bowl attack. Continue reading…

WHO WAS THE "AGGRESSOR?"- A behavior analyst is taking a deep dive into Depp v. Heard's testimonies. Continue reading…

SHOW GONE WRONG- "AGT: Extreme" contestant reveals he's paralyzed following failed on-set stunt. Continue reading…

"THE CHILD IS NOT MINE"- Former "General Hospital" star separating from wife. Continue reading…

Johnny Depp, Amber Heard in Fairfax, VA court.

Johnny Depp, Amber Heard in Fairfax, VA court. (REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz/Pool)

"WE'VE GOT TO STOP VIOLENCE"– Comedy club owners believe Dave Chappelle attack was a result of Will Smith’s Oscars slap. Continue reading…

"SWEET SPIRIT"- What to know about the late "Toddlers and Tiaras" star Kailia Posey. Continue reading…

Concha: Assault on Dave Chappelle could be new normal for ‘wrong speech’ comedians Video

"JUSTICE HAS PREVAILED"- Kardashian-Jenners win Blac Chyna defamation lawsuit. Continue reading…

The Kardashians

The Kardashians (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

"RAN OUT THE DOOR"- "Charlie’s Angels" star Cheryl Ladd says a Hollywood exec once chased her around a desk. Continue reading…

"LOVED BIG HAIR, MAKEUP AND MUSIC"- Dolly Parton pays tribute to the late country legend Naomi Judd. Continue reading…

Naomi Judd.

Naomi Judd. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

COUPLE GOALS- Ryan Reynolds has an adorable reaction to Blake Lively’s 2022 Met Gala look. Continue reading…

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

STICKING TO HIS BELIEFS- Chad Michael Murray explains how he keeps his faith strong in Hollywood. Continue reading…

Mariah Haas is an entertainment editor for Fox News Digital.

