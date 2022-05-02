Kardashian-Jenners win Blac Chyna defamation lawsuit: ‘Justice has prevailed,' family attorney says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Kardashian-Jenner family members have won in the defamation lawsuit brought against them by Blac Chyna.

Following the news on Monday, Michael Rhodes and Michelle Doolin, trial counsel for the famous family issued a statement.

"On behalf of Kris, Kim, Khloe, and Kylie, I want to express our appreciation to the jury," the statement obtained by Fox News Digital read.

It continued: "We are also grateful for the steady hand of Judge Alarcon in making sure that this was a fair trial. The jury sent a clear message to Ms. White and her lawyer -- I hope they are listening. Justice has prevailed."

LOS ANGELES JUDGE THROWS OUT DEFAMATION PORTION OF BLAC CHYNA'S LAWSUIT AGAINST KIM KARDASHIAN

The Los Angeles jury found that none of the members of the Kardashian-Jenner family defamed Chyna, nor did any interfere with her contract by convincing the E! network to cancel her reality show "Rob & Chyna."

"Rob & Chyna" starred Chyna and her then-fiancé Rob Kardashian. It aired for one season in 2016.

The four Kardashian defendants attended nearly the entire trial, and they all also testified, but when the verdict was read all were in New York at the Met Gala, where this year’s theme was "Gilded Glamour."

Chyna was in court for the verdict. She had no visible reaction.

After about 10 hours of deliberations, the jurors found on the long jury form that the Kardashians often acted in bad faith on the issues brought up in the case, but that it had no substantial effect on Chyna's contract or the fate of the show.

Chyna, who shares a 5-year-old daughter with Rob Kardashian, was awarded no damages.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Executives from the E! network, which aired the show, testified that "Rob & Chyna" ended because the relationship ended, not because of the defendants' actions.

Jurors were considering the defamation case against Kris Jenner, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, after a judge threw out the part of the lawsuit against Kim Kardashian in the middle of deliberations.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The trial focused largely on allegations that Chyna violently attacked her then-fiancé and reality TV co-star Rob Kardashian on a night and morning in December 2016.

He testified that she twice held a gun to his head, wrapped a phone-charging cord around his neck and beat him with a metal rod. She testified that she had put the cord around his neck and held the gun playfully as the two celebrated the renewal of their reality show, and when the celebration turned into a dispute, she was never violent against him.

The Associated Press contributed to this report