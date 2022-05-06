Dave Chappelle shares new details of his Hollywood Bowl attack, Chris Rock joins him onstage

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Just two days later, Dave Chappelle was ready to address being attacked at The Hollywood Bowl.

The comedian, 48, reportedly performed at a "secret" show at The Comedy Store Thursday night, with stars like Kim Kardashian and Sean "Diddy" Combs in attendance. Chappelle was a last-minute addition, and fans paid $160 for a ticket to see the show led by an unnamed comedian.

Michelle Wolf, who was also at the Hollywood Bowl show, opened for Chappelle and the intimate crowd. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Chappelle was joined onstage by friend and fellow comedian Chris Rock 10 minutes into his set.

Chappelle reportedly immediately addressed Tuesday night’s incident. He described his son approaching him on stage after he was tackled by the assailant, saying, "Dad, I love you."

Chappelle said Jamie Foxx calmed him down, adding Foxx was wearing "a sheriff’s hat."

Chappelle and Rock joked about both their onstage attacks.

"At least you got smacked by someone of repute," Chappelle told Rock. "I got smacked by a homeless guy with leaves in his hair."

Rock then reportedly responded with, "I got smacked by the softest n— that ever rapped."

Chappelle then shared that after he was attacked he asked to talk to suspect Isaiah Lee, 23.

"I needed to talk to him," he told the venue’s security.

Chappelle wanted to talk to Lee to find out why he attacked the comedian. Chappelle then shared with the crowd that, to him, Lee appeared "mentally ill" and told Chappelle a story about his grandmother being forced out of her neighborhood in Brooklyn due to gentrification. Lee claims his attack was to draw awareness to that.

Chappelle moved on to other topics during his set, including the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial and Roe v. Wade, but the stage attack was the main topic of the night.

"I am in the [place] where you sat in the car with Biggie Smalls as he died," Chappelle said toward the end of his set, looking over to Combs. "I hate this city."

Rapper Biggie Smalls, also known as Notorious B.I.G, was signed to Combs' Bad Boy Records when he was killed in 1997.

After sharing that, Chappelle reportedly grabbed his pack of cigarettes and left the stage.

On Friday, Lee entered a not guilty plea to four misdemeanor charges. His next court date is set for May 20.