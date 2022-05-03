Ryan Reynolds has an adorable reaction to Blake Lively’s 2022 Met Gala look

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ryan Reynolds showed his support for his wife, Blake Lively, on the red carpet during the 2022 Met Gala in New York City on Monday.

As Lively made her way up the stairs, Reynolds was seen watching the "Gossip Girl" star in awe as she captivated the cameras. The sweet moment was captured by Variety.

In an ode to famed New York City architecture and the Statue of Liberty, a crew helped Lively remove the top layer of her dress, and Reynolds was seen clapping and smiling as the transition occurred.

As Lively, 34, made her way on the carpet, her Versace gown featured a long train while multi-colored rhinestones added a pop of color to her pastel pink and orange ensemble.

MET GALA 2022: SEE ALL OF THE STARS' LOOKS

The Met Gala’s crew assisted Lively in removing that pink and orange layer, which revealed a copper-to-light blue train. Meanwhile, the "Deadpool" actor, 45, arrived dapper in a Ralph Lauren classic tux with white bowtie.

During Vogue’s live stream of the event, Lively told Lala Anthony that her look pays "homage to New York City."

"I've patinated," she said to Anthony. "This dress is an homage to New York City and so many of the classic, iconic buildings."

Lively went on to show off some details in her dress: "This is detailing from the Empire State Building, some of the draping from the Statue of Liberty...(and) the constellation from Grand Central Station."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The actress also explained her detailed tiara, which included seven spikes, which represented the seven continents and "inclusivity, welcomeness and freedom."

This year’s gala had an "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" theme and the event was co-chaired by the couple, as well as Lin Manuel Miranda and Regina King.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Honorary chairs included Vogue’s Anna Wintour, Instagram’s Adam Mosseri and Tom Ford.

The couple married in 2012 and share three children: James, 7, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2.

Fox News' Julius Young contributed to this report.