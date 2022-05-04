‘Charlie’s Angels’ star Cheryl Ladd says a Hollywood exec once chased her around a desk: 'Ran out the door'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Cheryl Ladd endured a #MeToo moment early on in her career.

The former "Charlie’s Angels" star said the incident, which involved a male Hollywood executive, took place after she moved from South Dakota to Los Angeles to pursue an acting career.

"I was about 19, and I did get chased around one desk," the actress recalled to Page Six Tuesday. "I literally ran around the desk and out the door."

The 70-year-old didn’t name the exec in question. However, she went on to appear in several hit shows during the early ‘70s, including "The Partridge Family" and "Happy Days." Her major break came in 1977 when she famously replaced Farrah Fawcett in "Charlie’s Angels."

Ladd played Kris Munroe in the Aaron Spelling-produced TV series. She stayed on until the show came to an end in 1981.

"In a way, [it was] the best of times and the worst of times," Ladd told the outlet. "People forget that when you did a series like ‘Charlie’s Angels,’ there were 29 episodes [a season]. And, not to mention, all the wardrobe fittings and all the interviews. We just worked ourselves to the bone."

"I had a 2-year-old daughter when I started ‘Charlie’s Angels,’" she continued. "It was really, really difficult on so many levels. During the series, I got divorced [from first husband David Ladd]. So, yeah, there was a lot of stuff that happened then."

Ladd has continued leading a decades-long career in Hollywood. She’s currently starring in "A Cowgirl’s Song," playing a grandmother who sings country music.

In 2021, Ladd told Fox News Digital that despite achieving fame in Hollywood, her faith in God has always played a significant role in her life.

"It has been all of it," she said. "I knew who I was as a young girl. I would climb up the top of the tree and talk to God all the time. It has been an interesting path – a lot of good, a lot of bumps, a lot of tough learning moments. He [God] was with me the whole time. He lets us trip ourselves so we remember that he is in charge. I think that is a good thing, especially in our youth, when we aren’t exactly thinking everything through."

She also recalled what it was like being chosen by Spelling to appear in "Charlie’s Angels." She initially declined the role but with enough convincing changed her mind.

"It was nerve-wracking!" Ladd admitted.

"Because the year and season was all about Farrah," she said. "When Farrah decided to leave the show, I think it was very shocking for her fans and everyone that loved the show."

Ladd said she was determined to break the ice.

"My first day on the job, I wore a T-shirt that said, ‘Farrah Fawcett Minor’ since she was ‘Farrah Fawcett Majors,’" said Ladd. "Everyone laughed. I made a lot of friends right away. I got to work and hoped that the character of Kris Munroe would be funny and quirky. I wanted her to be somebody that people could root for. I was very relieved when the ratings went up that season."