'AGT: Extreme' contestant Jonathan Goodwin reveals he's paralyzed following failed, on-set stunt on spinoff

"America's Got Talent: Extreme" star Jonathan Goodwin shared he is now paralyzed and requires the use of a wheelchair following a failed, on-set stunt on the popular NBC competition show in October 2021.

The 42-year-old Welsh daredevil shared a few details of his recovery efforts with fans in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

"6 months ago I went to rehearse something and left this little hairy monkey waiting patiently for me…he didn’t see his dad again until just a couple of weeks ago and when he finally did, dad had new cool wheels," Goodwin wrote.

"A lot has changed in the last 6 months, but love is a constant and I’m very very loved. Looking forward to my next chapters and being a roll model."

Goodwin smiled while sitting in his wheelchair with his dog on his lap as thousands of supporters commented on his strength and positive mindset during the challenging time.

He also shared an Instagram Story hours later thanking his nearly 50,000 followers for "all the love and lovely messages" after revealing his diagnosis.

"Thanks for all the love and lovely messages," he wrote across the selfie. "To answer some questions.. I have a T11 spinal cord injury which means I'm paralyzed from the waist down. It's likely a permanent sitch. If any of you want to race though, I'm pretty sure I can beat you. #BringIt."

Goodwin was rushed to the hospital last year after the traumatic incident unfolded on stage as he attempted to free himself from a straitjacket while two vehicles swung back and forth alongside him — all while he was hoisted 70 feet in the air by his feet.

He was supposed to free himself and fall down onto mattresses positioned on the ground and miss the cars before the vehicles crushed him.

But the two cars collided and caught Goodwin in the middle, causing a massive fireball as Jonathan fell to the ground and hit his head.

A representative for the series told Fox News Digital at the time: "During a rehearsal last evening for ‘America’s Got Talent: Extreme,' an accident occurred in which escape artist Jonathan Goodwin was injured while performing his act.

They added: "He was responsive and was immediately taken to the hospital where he is continuing to receive medical care. Our thoughts and prayers go out to him and his family as we await further updates on his condition."

Shortly after the incident, Goodwin appeared to be in relatively good spirits as he expressed gratitude for the "outpouring of love" and support during the difficult time in a photo shared on social media from his hospital bed.

"You can't say you don't get out what you put in. I've tried my hardest over the years to be kind, thoughtful, honest supportive and good," he wrote.

"A couple of days ago my life took a complete left turn… and the outpouring of love from all the corners of the world; from people I didn't even think would know or remember me… has just been astonishing. Truly incredible."

He added: "I will have a lot to say on that matter and the benefits of being kind in the future.. but thank you. Thank you to everyone who has reached out and sent their love and support. It literally has been a lifesaver."

His fiancée, actress Amanda Abbington, told Jay Rayner on the "Out to Lunch" podcast earlier this week that Goodwin also "lost a kidney, broke both shoulder blades, shattered both legs" during the failed stunt.

She continued: "Third-degree burns, broke his spine and severed his spinal cord and nearly died. And then on the operating table, he nearly died again.

"He's paralyzed now. He's in a wheelchair. Unless there's a kind of stem cell surgery or that thing that Elon Musk is designing with the little chip, he'll be like that forever."