Dolly Parton honors Naomi Judd: 'We loved big hair, makeup and music'

Editor's note: This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Dolly Parton paid tribute to Naomi Judd via social media on Monday.

Judd died by suicide, according to a new report. A rep for her told Fox News Digital on Monday: "There is an investigation by law enforcement and the coroner’s office."

"I was so shocked to hear about Naomi's passing," Parton wrote in a statement. "Naomi and I were close. We were very similar. We were the same age and both Capricorns. We loved big hair, makeup and music. I have always loved Ashley, Wynonna and Naomi. They've always been like sisters to me."

COUNTRY ICON NAOMI JUDD DIED BY SUICIDE FOLLOWING LONGTIME MENTAL HEALTH STRUGGLE: REPORT

Parton went on to apologize for missing the Country Music Hall of Fame induction Sunday.

"Congratulations Wynonna for you and your mom being inducted into the hall of fame yesterday," she wrote. "I am sorry I couldn't be there but I can hear Naomi saying now ‘Oh well, a day late and a Dolly short.’ Congratulations and condolences are both in order. Just know that I will always love you."

Ashley and Wynonna Judd announced their mother's death Saturday via a statement shared to social media.

"Today we sisters experienced a tragedy," the joint statement read. "We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness. We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory."

On Sunday, The Judds were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. Both Ashley and Wynonna were in attendance to accept the induction. The two spoke about their late mother through tears.

"I’m sorry that she couldn’t hang on until today," Ashley told the audience.

The two sisters recited Psalm 23.

"Though my heart is broken, I will continue to sing," Wynonna said.

Fox News' Mariah Haas contributed to this report.