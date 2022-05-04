Expand / Collapse search
Marriage
Published

Former 'General Hospital' star separating from wife: 'The child is not mine'

The couple have been married since 1999 and have three children

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
Former "General Hospital" actor Steve Burton announced Wednesday he is separated from his wife of more than 20 years because she is pregnant with another man’s baby. 

"I wanted to clear something up. Sheree and I are separated," Burton wrote on his Instagram story. "She recently announced that she’s expecting her 4th child. The child is not mine." 

The actor said the two plan to continue co-parenting their three children and asked for privacy. 

Burton, 51, married his wife Sheree Gustin in 1999 and they have two daughters – Makena, 18, and Brooklyn, 7, and a son, Jack, 16. 

Sheree Gustin and Steve Burton attend the 46th annual Daytime Emmy Awards at Pasadena Civic Center on May 05, 2019 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Gustin recently posted a photo of her baby bump on her Instagram story with the caption "Life sure is full of surprises!" but has not spoken about the separation or paternity of her child. The post was shared on a fan blog

Steve Burton on "General Hospital." 

Steve Burton on "General Hospital."  (Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images)

Burton was let go from "General Hospital" when he refused to get a required coronavirus vaccine. He said he was denied his appeals for a religious or medical exemption. 

Sheree Gustin and Steve Burton attend the 46th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 1, 2012 in Nashville, Tennessee.  (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

"This is also about personal freedom to me," he said in an Instagram video last year. "I don't think anyone should lose their livelihood over this. But with that being said, you know me, I'll always be grateful for my time at "General Hospital," I love it there." 

