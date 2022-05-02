Chad Michael Murray explains keeping his faith strong in Hollywood: 'I stick to the things I believe in'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chad Michael Murray doesn't back down from his religious beliefs.

Murray, 40, admitted he's turned down projects that he didn't feel were compatible with his beliefs in a recent interview with Fox News Digital.

"I stick to the things I believe in," Murray said. "Let's just say a piece of material were to come across my desk, which has happened plenty of times over the last 22 years, that I don't necessarily feel is what I believe or what I'm selling — then that's not for me."

"I don't want to step in something that I don't believe in any way because it's going to destroy it for everybody else involved," he added. "If you don't fully love and embrace the character that you are inhabiting, it will show on screen. I always want to give the people that I'm working with and the people who are going to watch the movie, the most of me."

Other ways Murray keeps his faith strong amid his Hollywood experience include reading his Bible and doing devotionals every morning.

"I get up every day and I put that spiritual armor on, read the Bible and do some devotionals and then get ready to go to work," Murray told Fox News Digital while speaking about his upcoming film, "Fortress: Sniper's Eye."

"I feel stronger and safer walking onto my sets every day knowing that I have God with me every day. Jesus is there with me every day," he said before adding, "When you have that comfort that you just feel safe, you feel different, you feel the opportunity to handle more, your shoulders are bigger, you can carry more weight."

Besides creating a space where the actor feels "safe and comfortable," Murray also noted that he keeps his "pack" together, explaining that wherever he goes, his wife and kids follow.

Murray met wife Sarah Roemer on the set of "Chosen" in 2014. By 2015, the two had married. They share two kids together.

"My family and I, for instance, we don't split up the pack. We go everywhere. My kids, my wife, they go everywhere we go. So, I'm on set chilling with Bruce Willis in Puerto Rico — they're there. Although, they're on the beach, very different."

"We keep the pack together. We have a very traditional home life. We're not people who are typically out and going out. I'm not a good hobnobber. It's not my strong suit. I've gotta be honest. I'm more of a homebody."

Murray knew he wanted to be a part of the entertainment industry at the age of 15, and he launched his career with a role in "Gilmore Girls" back in 2000. Since then, he's starred in movies and TV series including "One Tree Hill," "A Cinderella Story" and "House of Wax."

Most recently, Murray worked alongside Bruce Willis for "Fortress: Sniper's Eye." The actors previously filmed "Survive the Night" together.

Murray opened up about how grateful he is to have been able to work alongside Willis and get to know him as the actor recently announced his retirement.

"I think I would say the majority of us all have an admiration for [Bruce Willis]. He was my childhood. He's a big part of my childhood — John McClane ['Die Hard'] and ‘Hudson Hawk’ and 'The Last Boy Scout' and all these great films I grew up watching that I loved so very much — I found identity in, and I wanted to be these characters growing up. I wanted to portray them in my future."

"So for me, having that chance to walk on set and not just collaborate, but to truly create a relationship and get to know each other a little bit and talk and swap old war stories and joke around, goof, laugh and have those moments on set — those are moments that I don't take lightly, that I'm so utterly grateful for."