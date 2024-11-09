Christina Hall's ex-husband Ant Anstead joins her on new show 'The Flip-Off' after Josh Hall's exit

Christina Hall is filming her new HGTV series "The Flip-Off" with her ex-husband Ant Anstead after her estranged husband Josh Hall's departure from the show.

On Thursday, the 41-year-old real estate investor and TV personality was photographed with the 45-year-old "Wheeler Dealers" host on the set of "The Flip-Off," which also stars Christina's first ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, 43, and his wife Heather. 37.

A source confirmed to Fox News Digital that Anstead is "filming a portion of the show" with Christina.

Christina and Anstead were pictured outside a house on the set of "The Flip-Off" in photos obtained by People magazine.

The "Christina on the Coast" star wore a black blazer, black jeans and black and gold boots along with black sunglasses. Anstead was clad in a similarly monochromatic look that featured a black t-shirt, black jeans and white sneakers.

In one of the photos, Anstead and Christina were seen having a conversation while standing next to a black SUV as the U.K. native flashed a wide smile at his ex-wife.

"Even when cameras weren't rolling, they seemed very chummy," a source told E! News of Christina and Anstead. "It appeared they had really good rapport with one another."

Josh was set to star alongside her in "The Flip-Off," which was to follow the pair as they compete against El Moussa and Heather in a real estate flip-off contest. The show was announced in May and production started shortly before Christina and Josh filed for divorce on July 7.

Following the former couple's divorce filing, a source told Us Weekly that Josh is no longer involved with the show and Christina, Tarek and Heather were proceeding without him.

In August, Christina weighed in on the idea of replacing Josh with Anstead as her co-star in "The Flip Off."

In the comments section of an Instagram post shared by Christina, a fan suggested that her second ex-husband Anstead step in for Josh on the show.

"How awesome would it be to have Ant replace Josh on The Flip Off? Ratings would go through the roof. If it happens, I need some credit. Lol," the social media user wrote via People.

"LOL that would be genius ‘ratings’ idea just saying," Christina replied.

When reached for comment by Fox News Digital, a representative for Christina said, "We’re not elaborating on her comments at this time."

Christina and Tarek, who share daughter Taylor, 14, and son Brayden, 9, were married from 2009 to 2018. The former couple co-starred in the hit HGTV reality show "Flip or Flop" for 10 seasons from 2013 to 2022, continuing to work together after their divorce.

In October 2021, Tarek married Heather, who previously starred in the Netflix reality show "Selling Sunset," after three years of dating. The pair welcomed their first child, son Tristan, in January 2023.

In December 2018, Christina married Anstead at their home in Newport Beach, California, and they welcomed son Hudson in 2019. However, the two announced that they were separating in September 2020, and Christina filed for divorce two months later.

After their divorce was finalized in June 2021, Anstead and Christina engaged in a bitter custody battle over Hudson. Though the former couple shared joint legal and physical custody of Hudson, Anstead filed for full custody of their son in April 2022, alleging that Christina had spent little time with Hudson since they began co-parenting their son.

Anstead claimed that Christina spent an "average of nine full days each month over the last 20 months and an average of seven full days per month in 2022" with Hudson, according to multiple reports.

At the time, Christina responded, saying Anstead's filing "saddens" her and that she is a "good mom."

In addition, the TV presenter expressed concerns about Hudson's image being used for paid content, as well as on a television production set, according to documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

Christina later stated on Instagram that Hudson would no longer appear on her social media.

In December 2022, Christina and Anstead reached a settlement and decided to maintain their previously established joint custody arrangement.

Since then, Christina and Anstead's relationship has become more amicable and the exes are now following each other again on Instagram.

While speaking with Backgrid in August, Christina explained her decision to refollow the "For the Love of Cars" alum.

"Ant and I share Hudson... and I feel like he deserves to have us get along," Christina said, per People magazine.

Christina also praised her first ex-husband and his wife, saying, "Tarek, Heather and I get along really well," she said. "It’s been really nice to co-parent with them."

Meanwhile, Anstead has been dating Renee Zellweger after they met on the set of his show "Celebrity IOU Joyride" in April 2021.

Christina and Josh secretly married in October 2021 and tied the knot again in September 2022 during a ceremony in Hawaii.

When they filed for divorce, Josh cited their date of separation as July 8, while Christina noted the former couple had separated the day before, on July 7.

Since filing for divorce, Christina has accused her estranged husband of transferring $35,000 of her money into his personal bank account on July 8 after their divorce filing, according to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

"I would not have asked him to send himself my money the day after I told him we are getting divorced," Christina stated in the documents.

In his divorce filing, Josh requested spousal support from Christina. In her latest court filing, Christina stated that her ex "should not need" spousal support as he has his own source of income.

The former couple's split has become increasingly acrimonious and Christina has frequently slammed her ex on social media.

Last month, Josh filed a motion to stop Christina from selling a Tennessee home that she had listed for $4.5 million, according to court documents. Josh has been living at the house since their split in July.