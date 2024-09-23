HGTV star Tarek El Moussa, Heather Rae admit one thing causes 'tension' on set with his ex-wife Christina Hall

Tarek El Moussa and wife Heather Rae El Moussa surprised fans by teaming up with his ex-wife Christina Hall for a new show.

The El Moussas and Christina will compete in HGTV's "The Flip Off." Christina's estranged husband, Joshua Hall, was originally cast in the show but has not been involved since the former couple announced their divorce.

Tarek and Heather revealed what it's like filming as a blended family while speaking to Fox News Digital about their partnership with Visit Anaheim.

"The only time there's tension is when she realizes she's losing," Tarek said of Christina. "Outside of that, things are pretty good."

"I feel like we've all come a long way," Heather added. "We've been together 5½ years, married almost three. And everyone's in a really good place right now. And we're just having a really good time filming the show and competing against each other."

Heather admitted the show has "been stressful at times" but noted filming has been fun. "We have a lot of laughs, and we're going to kick her butt."

The "Selling Sunset" star and Tarek mainly film together, but they sometimes film with Christina, which has been "very competitive," according to the "Flipping 101" star.

"I think people are very excited about 'The Flip Off' because, obviously, you have exes working together again after they were on 'Flip or Flop' for so long," Heather noted. "It's been like a fun, friendly competition."

Heather and Tarek first met while celebrating the Fourth of July in 2019. Both were hanging out with friends during separate outings when Heather boarded Tarek's boat. She eventually gave the HGTV star a chance, and they married in 2021.

Tarek and Heather share a son together, Tristan. He also shares two children with his ex-wife Christina — daughter Taylor and son Brayden. The home builder's experience raising his son with Heather has been "different."

"When I was in my 20s, when I had my daughter, I was young, I was building my business," he said during an appearance on "The Jennifer Hudson Show." "I was overwhelmed. I was stressed out. And, today, I'm a little more established. I'm a little older. I'm a little wiser. So, it's a different experience, and I'm really enjoying it."

The blended family has been vacationing recently, taking trips to Disneyland and Los Angeles Angels games while staying at the Westin in Anaheim.

"[Tarek] gives me the ideas, and then I run with it," Heather said of planning the family's outings. "But, you know, it can be obviously stressful planning trips, too. So, you have to be very prepared. You have to have everything planned out, do your research. But we just love actually getting to the vacation and be able to enjoy our time together as a family."

"Yeah, but that's why we love Anaheim so much," Tarek added. "Because we're on vacation without going on vacation. We don't have to fly anywhere. We don't have to drive anywhere."

Heather and Tarek believe in investing in vacations, the same way they invest when flipping homes.

"We like luxury, and luxury doesn't always mean fancy things," Tarek explained.

"For us, luxury is convenience. We are so busy that when we have time to go do things, we want to maximize every single second of our time."

Prior to his marriage with Heather, Tarek was married to his "Flip or Flop" co-star Christina. The two were married from 2009 until 2018.

Christina got married a second time to TV presenter Ant Anstead in 2018. The two also share a son together.

