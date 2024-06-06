HGTV host Tarek El Moussa and wife Heather fire back at claims new video is 'violent' and 'not respectful'

Tarek and Heather El Moussa's latest skit promoting their HGTV show has caused a stir online – and the couple are firing back.

In a video shared to Instagram, Heather is seen approaching her husband from behind and putting a trash bag over his head. The clip then cuts to Heather throwing the "full" trash bag over her shoulder, taking it outside and throwing it in the garbage can.

Alongside the video was the message: "When your husband tells you we’re filming a show with his ex wife." The video was playing to JoJo's 2004 hit "Leave (Get Out.)"

"Stepping into drama, while taking out the trash," the couple captioned the Instagram post shared on Tuesday.

Followers of the reality stars had a variety of reactions to the skit.

"Noooooo," one user wrote. "This isn’t funny. This is very violent and there have been too many REAL LIFE murders like this. Don’t want to rain on your parade but change the optics."

Tarek replied directly to this comment and wrote, "in this case it’s a husband and a wife playing."

Other users agreed with this comment.

"I agree, not funny at all!" another user wrote. "I’m with you, this was weird," a third added.

One user's comment sparked a reply from Heather. "This is so no[t] respectful towards your husband. What would feminist do if it was the other way around.? Don forget the show was his originally not yours. He is building you up and you reply with this joke? Not funny," the comment read.

Heather replied, "take a break… calm yourself. My husband is in on the joke… And don't forget I came from a world famous show myself on a network called Netflix and my husband and I are creating our new shows together."

However, there were some fans who did not find the video to be offensive and appreciated the El Moussas' humor.

"oh geez, lighten up! Dark humor is hilarious!" a user wrote. "This is the absolute best thing I’ve seen all day," another user wrote.

HGTV announced in May that Tarek and Heather would compete against Tarek's ex-wife, Christina Hall and her husband Josh Hall in a new series, "The Flip Off." The show is set to premiere in 2025.

Tarek and Hall were married from 2009 to 2018, continuing to co-host the hit HGTV show " Flip or Flop " together following their breakup until it came to an end in 2022. The former couple also share two children, daughter Taylor and son Brayden.

This is not the first skit Tarek and Heather have shared on social media.

In a recent TikTok video he posted to his account, Heather and Christina can be seen joking about the fact that the two women look very similar.

The video starts off with Heather and Hall standing next to each other in matching black tops paired with high-waisted blue jeans, both with rips in the knees, and with their hair styled almost exactly the same way.

"Hi, I'm Christina," Heather says at the start of the video.

"Hi, I'm Heather," Hall then says.

Heather then tells Hall, "Wait no, that's not right." Hall quips, "Must be all that bleach," referencing their hair, dyed the same shade of blonde.

The video then pans out to show Tarek sitting on a patio chair, as he looks to the camera saying, "Well, I guess it is confusing."