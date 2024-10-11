HGTV star Christina Hall's estranged husband fires back in an attempt to block her from selling Tennessee home

Christina Hall's estranged husband, Josh Hall, has taken his grievances to court and is attempting to stop his estranged wife from selling a Tennessee home.

In court documents obtained by People, Josh filed a motion Oct. 9 asking the court to "prevent or postpone the sale of the property." On Oct. 4, Christina listed the home for sale for $4.5 million. Josh has been living at the home since the couple's split in July.

Prior to listing the home, Christina entered into a temporary legal agreement with Josh, allowing him to continue living there, People reported. According to the agreement, Christina granted Josh access to the home as long as it wasn't being rented.

The home served as the backdrop of the HGTV show "Christina in the Country." People reported that Christina is the sole owner of the home and purchased the property before she met her estranged husband.

In court documents she filed in July, the "Flip or Flop" alum listed the house as a "separate property interest" along with other assets, including her Newport Beach, California, home and another property in Tennessee.

While Christina is the sole owner of the home, Josh claimed in the documents filed Oct. 9 that he has an "appreciation interest" in the property due to mortgage payments made during their marriage.

"[My] living expenses will undoubtedly increase." — Josh Hall

The outlet reported that Christina agreed to make an agreement with Josh prior to selling the home, which he rejected. She then proceeded to put the house on the market.

Josh cited their legal agreement for allowing him to stay in the home and claimed his "living expenses will undoubtedly increase" if the house is sold.

According to People, Christina filed her own motion Oct. 10. She claimed she gave Josh "proper and timely notice." Christina also said Josh lives with his mother full time and only uses the Tennessee home as a "vacation property."

On Oct. 4, Christina took to her Instagram story to share that she was selling her farmhouse in Leiper's Fork.

"My Tennessee home is officially for sale," the TV personality wrote on an image of the house. "Excited for a new venture in business & real estate!"

In a follow-up post on her Instagram story, Christina wrote, "I guess 'Leiper's Fork' is gonna have to come off the bio soon."

The comment appeared to be in reference to Josh's Instagram bio, in which he lists "Leiper's Fork" as his current location. In August, sources confirmed to Fox News Digital that Josh moved out of the Orange County, California, home they once shared.

"Time to go back to reality soon... Remember when you said you would never steal from me or my kids and you would just be happy in a van with your dog? I guess plans changed," Christina added, with a thinking face emoji.

"All about trying to take everything you can... With your mind on my money and my money on your mind...," she wrote, adding a money bag emoji.

The stealing allegation appeared to be a reference to Christina accusing her estranged husband of transferring $35,000 of her money into his personal bank account July 8 after their divorce filing, according to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

"I would not have asked him to send himself my money the day after I told him we are getting divorced," Christina stated in the documents.

In another post she shared to her Instagram story at the time, Christina wrote, "And yes, this is stealing from me and my family. Asking for an obscene amount of $$ from me for a short-term marriage is factual. Stealing rental income for two of my sole properties and separate homes is factual (booking a cleaner does not make you a property manager) I have one who gets a % for her actual work of being a property manager.

"Also your ‘rep’ is literally always off on their statements..trying to make you look all innocent in this…okkk…you ‘buying’ Bentleys is funny. A min down payment on one car isn't buying sh**..Pretty sure I've made all the payments on all the cars. (And on everything) and everyone knows this anyways…and also this is my page and as long as you're being a gold digging little biatchh I don't have to stop doing anything..everything I've said is 100 accurate and I haven't even scratched the surface of your character..," she continued.

"Defamation is ‘false claims’ ..you damaged your own reputation sweetie. You aren't Amber Heard - nice try.

"P.S. my autobiography is in the works."

"Josh has said repeatedly that he wants to handle the divorce like an adult — in the courts, not in social media and the tabloids," a representative for Josh told People magazine.

"Over and over again, Christina has insisted otherwise, creating public spectacles, but Josh has still stayed quiet. But now Christina is defaming him. These are false, libelous claims. Josh hasn’t stolen a penny from her or her family. This is a red line, and Christina has crossed it. Instead of repeating Christina’s false statement, the media should ask why Christina keeps insisting on handling this matter in public instead of through the law."

Christina and Josh secretly married in 2021 and later had a formal ceremony in Hawaii. The couple had been planning to star alongside each other in the upcoming show "The Flip Off," which will feature Christina's ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and his wife Heather Rae El Moussa.

Christina was married to Tarek from 2009 to 2018. The former couple share two children, daughter Taylor and son Brayden.

Before marrying Josh in 2021, Christina finalized a divorce from her second husband, Ant Anstead. Christina and Anstead married in 2018 and share a son together.

Fox News Digital has reached out to a rep for Christina Hall for comment.

Fox News Digital's Ashley Hume contributed to this report.