HGTV star Christina Hall says third husband transferred $35k from her account after divorce filing

Christina Hall's impending divorce from ex Josh Hall has just taken a messy turn.

According to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital, the HGTV star has accused her estranged husband of transferring $35,000 of her money into his personal bank account after their divorce filing earlier this month.

In the documents, Christina stated: "On July 21, 2024, I learned that on July 8, 2024, which is the day after I communicated to Josh that I would be filing for dissolution, Josh contacted my professional property manager via text and stated, 'Hi. For June payments, can we please get it sent to a different account when it's time? Thank you.'"

"The statement ‘can we please’ is not accurate as I had no personal contact with Josh on July 08, 2024. I would not have asked him to send himself my money the day after I told him we are getting divorced," she continued.

"Josh was able to divert over $35,000 of my separate property rental income into his account," she added. "I am asking for Josh to account for the funds taken and return them to me as those funds are specifically used to pay any loans, obligations, property taxes, insurance, and maintenance for these rental properties."

Both Christina and Josh filed for divorce on July 7 in an Orange County court, according to documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

The "Flip or Flop" star and her estranged husband petitioned a court for a dissolution of marriage (divorce) citing "irreconcilable differences."

Josh, a realtor, cited their date of separation as July 8, while Christina noted the former couple had separated the day before, on July 7.

The estranged couple's date of marriage was listed as Oct. 6, 2021.

In the new documents, Christina stated that she was "shocked and concerned" at Josh's actions the day after their divorce filing.

"The fact that this is the same date he now alleges to be our date of separation, even though it is actually July 7, 2024, makes it clear why he chose the next day," she stated. "It makes me wonder what else I am not aware of as it relates to his financial situation and that is why I am having a full forensic accounting performed for the entire term of our marriage."

Additionally, Christina stated that her ex "should not need" spousal support as he has his own source of income.

"I understand that at some point this court may require that I pay some spousal support to Josh and reasonable attorney's fees to his counsel," she stated. "However, it is my belief that this is a simple case with straightforward accounting over a short period of time, any fees and costs should be minimal."

"Like all hard-working mothers, my life revolves around my children and my work. It is my understanding that Josh has his own income and therefore he should not need any spousal support from me," she added.

Representatives for both Christina and Josh did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

On Wednesday, Josh posted a photo of himself with a simple praying hands emoji.

Christina's union with Joshua marked her third marriage.

The "Christina on the Coast" star finalized her divorce from her second husband, Ant Anstead, in June 2021. The former couple share custody of their two-year-old son, Hudson.

She split from her first husband, Tarek El Moussa, in May 2016. Their divorce was finalized two years later. The exes share two children: daughter Taylor and son Brayden.

