HGTV star Christina Hall lists Tennessee home her ex is reportedly living in: ‘Your mind on my money’

Christina Hall slammed her ex Josh Hall as she announced that she has listed her Tennessee home.

The 41-year-old reality star took to her Instagram Story on Thursday to share that she was selling her farmhouse in Leiper's Fork for $4.5 million. Josh, 44, has been living at the residence since the two split in July.

"My Tennessee home is officially for sale," the TV personality wrote on an image of the house. "Excited for a new venture in business & real estate!"

Christina bought the farmhouse, where she films her HGTV series "Christina in the Country," in February 2021 prior to meeting Josh. In court documents that she filed in July, the "Flip or Flop" alum listed the house as a "Separate Property Interest," along with other assets, including her Newport Beach, California, home and another property in Tennessee.

Christina previously stated that she used the farmhouse as a rental property during times when she was not staying there. The former couple agreed that Josh could stay at the residence unless it was being rented out, per a legal document that was filed in September and obtained by People magazine.

In a follow-up post on her Instagram Story, Christina wrote, "I guess 'Leiper's Fork' is gonna have to come off the bio soon."

The comment appeared to be in reference to Josh's Instagram bio, in which he lists "Leiper's Fork" as his current location. In August, sources confirmed to Fox News Digital that Josh moved out of the Orange County, California, home they once shared.

"All about trying to take everything you can... With your mind on my money and my money on your mind..." — Christina Hall

"Time to go back to reality soon... Remember when you said you would never steal from me or my kids and you would just be happy in a van with your dog? I guess plans changed," Christina added, with a thinking face emoji.

"All about trying to take everything you can... With your mind on my money and my money on your mind...," she wrote, adding a money bag emoji.

The stealing allegation appeared to be referring to Christina accusing her estranged husband of transferring $35,000 of her money into his personal bank account on July 8 after their divorce filing, according to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

"I would not have asked him to send himself my money the day after I told him we are getting divorced," Christina stated in the documents.

In another post that she shared to her Instagram Story on Friday, Christina wrote, "And yes, this is stealing from me and my family. Asking for an obscene amount of $$ from me for a short-term marriage is factual. Stealing rental income for two of my sole properties and separate homes is factual (booking a cleaner does not make you a property manager) I have one who gets a % for her actual work of being a property manager."

"Also your ‘rep’ is literally always off on their statements..trying to make you look all innocent in this…okkk…you ‘buying’ Bentleys is funny. A min down payment on one car isn't buying sh**..Pretty sure I've made all the payments on all the cars. (And on everything) and everyone knows this anyways…and also this is my page and as long as you're being a gold digging little biatchh I don't have to stop doing anything..everything I've said is 100 accurate and I haven't even scratched the surface of your character..," she continued.

"Defamation is ‘false claims’ ..you damaged your own reputation sweetie. You aren't Amber Heard - nice try.

"P.S. my autobiography is in the works," she added.

Christina's representative told Fox News Digital that they had "no comment" regarding her recent posts.

In a statement, a representative for Josh told People magazine, "Josh has said repeatedly that he wants to handle the divorce like an adult — in the courts, not in social media and the tabloids. Over and over again, Christina has insisted otherwise, creating public spectacles, but Josh has still stayed quiet. But now Christina is defaming him. These are false, libelous claims. Josh hasn’t stolen a penny from her or her family. This is a red line, and Christina has crossed it. Instead of repeating Christina’s false statement, the media should ask why Christina keeps insisting on handling this matter in public instead of through the law."

Christina and Josh secretly married in 2021 and later had a formal ceremony in Hawaii. The couple had been planning to star alongside each other in the upcoming show, "The Flip Off," which will feature Christina's ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and his wife Heather Rae El Moussa.

Christina was married to Tarek from 2009 to 2018. The former couple share two children, daughter Taylor and son Brayden.

Before marrying Josh in 2021, Christina finalized for divorce from her second husband, Ant Anstead. Christina and Anstead married in 2018 and share a son together.

Fox News Digital's Elizabeth Stanton and Christina Dugan Ramirez contributed to this report.