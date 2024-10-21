HGTV star Christina Hall is still ‘haunting’ ex Tarek El Moussa

Tarek El Moussa sees his ex-wife Christina Hall everywhere he goes — quite literally.

The HGTV star was roaming the aisles of a home furnishings store with his wife, reality star Heather El Moussa, when he was startled by the sight of a picture of his ex.

Tarek found the perfect flooring for a project, only for Heather to point out that the waterproof luxury vinyl was a product from the "Christina Collection."

"When you can't even look at flooring without being reminded of your ex," he wrote in the clip.

The "Flip or Flop" star surveyed the flooring options before setting his sights on the perfect style, but appeared to be oblivious to the fact that he chose his former bride's new collection.

Heather flipped her platinum blonde ponytail back and forth in dismay with Tarek's choice.

"When the ex is still haunting me," Tarek captioned the video with a string of laughing emojis.

Tarek and Christina were married for seven years before their divorce was finalized in 2018. They co-parent two children, and will soon star together in a new HGTV reality show, "The Flip Off."

Christina's estranged husband, Joshua Hall, was originally cast in the program, but has not been involved since the former couple announced their divorce.

Tarek and Heather revealed what it's like filming as a blended family while speaking to Fox News Digital about their partnership with Visit Anaheim.

"The only time there's tension is when she realizes she's losing," Tarek said of Christina. "Outside of that, things are pretty good."

"I feel like we've all come a long way," Heather added. "We've been together 5½ years, married almost three. And everyone's in a really good place right now. And we're just having a really good time filming the show and competing against each other."

Heather admitted the show has "been stressful at times" but noted filming has been fun. "We have a lot of laughs, and we're going to kick her butt."

The " Selling Sunset " star and Tarek mainly film together, but they sometimes film with Christina, who has been "very competitive," according to the "Flipping 101" star.

"I think people are very excited about 'The Flip Off' because, obviously, you have exes working together again after they were on 'Flip or Flop' for so long," Heather noted. "It's been like a fun, friendly competition."

Christina and ex Joshua Hall filed dueling divorce documents in July, citing "irreconcilable differences." The "Christina on the Coast" star finalized her divorce from her second husband, Ant Anstead, in June 2021. The former couple share custody of their five-year-old son, Hudson.