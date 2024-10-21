Expand / Collapse search
HGTV star Christina Hall is still ‘haunting’ ex Tarek El Moussa

Reality star Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall were married for 7 years and have 2 children together

By Tracy Wright Fox News
Published
HGTV stars Tarek El Moussa, wife Heather Rae admit what causes 'tension' on 'The Flip Off' set Video

HGTV stars Tarek El Moussa, wife Heather Rae admit what causes 'tension' on 'The Flip Off' set

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa joke about the "tension" on set with his ex-wife Christina Hall as the three star in an upcoming HGTV show together.

Tarek El Moussa sees his ex-wife Christina Hall everywhere he goes — quite literally. 

The HGTV star was roaming the aisles of a home furnishings store with his wife, reality star Heather El Moussa, when he was startled by the sight of a picture of his ex.

Tarek found the perfect flooring for a project, only for Heather to point out that the waterproof luxury vinyl was a product from the "Christina Collection."

HGTV STAR TAREK EL MOUSSA, HEATHER RAE ADMIT ONE THING CAUSES 'TENSION' ON SET WITH HIS EX-WIFE CHRISTINA HALL

Tarek and Christina in a promo photo for "Flip or Flop."

Tarek El Moussa is still haunted by his ex-wife, Christina Hall. (Aaron Rapoport/Corbis/Getty Images)

"When you can't even look at flooring without being reminded of your ex," he wrote in the clip.

The "Flip or Flop" star surveyed the flooring options before setting his sights on the perfect style, but appeared to be oblivious to the fact that he chose his former bride's new collection.

Heather El Moussa and Tarek El Moussa look at flooring

Tarek El Moussa realized his ex-wife, Christina Hall, is still "haunting" him while he was shopping for flooring. (Instagram/ Tarek El Moussa)

Heather flipped her platinum blonde ponytail back and forth in dismay with Tarek's choice.

CHRISTINA HALL JOKES ABOUT ‘CHEAPER AND SAFER' ALTERNATIVE TO HUSBAND WHILE VACATIONING

"When the ex is still haunting me," Tarek captioned the video with a string of laughing emojis.

"When the ex is still haunting me."

— Tarek El Moussa

Tarek and Christina were married for seven years before their divorce was finalized in 2018. They co-parent two children, and will soon star together in a new HGTV reality show, "The Flip Off." 

Christina's estranged husband, Joshua Hall, was originally cast in the program, but has not been involved since the former couple announced their divorce.

Heather Rae El Moussa cradling Tarek El Moussa's face

Tarek and wife Heather El Moussa have been married since 2021. (Getty Images)

Tarek and Heather revealed what it's like filming as a blended family while speaking to Fox News Digital about their partnership with Visit Anaheim.

"The only time there's tension is when she realizes she's losing," Tarek said of Christina. "Outside of that, things are pretty good."

HGTV stars Tarek El Moussa, wife Heather Rae admit what causes 'tension' on 'The Flip Off' set Video

"I feel like we've all come a long way," Heather added. "We've been together 5½ years, married almost three. And everyone's in a really good place right now. And we're just having a really good time filming the show and competing against each other."  

Heather admitted the show has "been stressful at times" but noted filming has been fun. "We have a lot of laughs, and we're going to kick her butt."

Tarek El Moussa, Heather Rae Young smiling

Heather and Tarek El Moussa are teaming up with his ex-wife, Christina Hall, for a new reality show, "The Flip Off." (Kevin Mazur)

The "Selling Sunset" star and Tarek mainly film together, but they sometimes film with Christina, who has been "very competitive," according to the "Flipping 101" star.

"I think people are very excited about 'The Flip Off' because, obviously, you have exes working together again after they were on 'Flip or Flop' for so long," Heather noted. "It's been like a fun, friendly competition."

Christina and ex Joshua Hall filed dueling divorce documents in July, citing "irreconcilable differences." The "Christina on the Coast" star finalized her divorce from her second husband, Ant Anstead, in June 2021. The former couple share custody of their five-year-old son, Hudson.

Tracy Wright is an entertainment reporter for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to Tracy.Wright@fox.com.

