The best competition series to stream online

There's something so enticing about a competition series.

Maybe it's the thrill of the exciting adventures without having to leave the couch; maybe it's watching people in uncomfortable situations that you don't have to face yourself, or maybe it's just fun to watch people sweat under pressure.

Regardless of the reason, a competition series can be a good way to get the blood pumping and the adrenaline flowing while at home.

Here's a look at some of the best competition series you can stream from home:

"Nailed It!"

Baking shows are always fun, but watching people do it poorly adds an extra element of amusement.

A group of bakers comes together to attempt to replicate a professionally made culinary masterpiece. The catch is, none of the bakers are nearly good enough to be successful.

Comedian Nicole Byer hosts the show, adding her signature laugh and zingers.

Rated: TV-PG

Where to stream it: Netflix

"Rhythm + Flow"

Think "American Idol" for hip-hop artists.

Three of hip-hop's biggest stars -- Cardi B, Chance the Rapper and T.I. -- search the country's biggest cities for musicians they believe have what it takes to join the ranks of rapping royalty.

The show has only run for one season with a second on the way.

Rated: TV-MA

Where to stream it: Netflix

"America's Next Top Model"

"America's Next Top Model" sees aspiring models delve into their craft and compete under the tutelage of supermodel Tyra Banks for a shot at jumpstarting their careers in the world of modeling.

Hilarity and cattiness ensue over the course of 24 cycles, so there's plenty to binge.

Rated: TV-PG

Where to stream it: Hulu, Amazon Prime

"Masked Singer"

Celebrities from every corner of showbiz put on massive, elaborate costumes and perform songs and offer clues to their identities so that fans at home can guess along.

Nick Cannon hosts while Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy and Robin Thicke serve as the expert panelists who attempt to unravel the contestants' mystery identities.

Rated: TV-PG

Where to stream it: Hulu

"RuPaul's Drag Race"

Drag queens come together to complete challenges and play games before offering a performance including a runway walk modeling fashion based on the week's theme and a lip-sync battle.

RuPaul serves as host, mentor and judge, while singer Michelle Visage is joined by a slew of celebrity guest judges.

Rated: TV-MA

Where to stream it: Hulu, Amazon Prime

"Survivor"

One of the most well-known competition series, "Survivor" sees a crew of contestants stranded on an island and forced to survive with limited supplies while competing in various physical and mental challenges.

As is the case with most reality television, tension runs high among the contestants, particularly when they're split into teams to compete against one another, as well as when they collectively vote to send cast members home.

Rated: TV-PG

Where to stream it: Hulu, Amazon Prime, CBS All Access

"Hell's Kitchen"

Gordon Ramsey brings his iconic insults and attitude to aspiring chefs as they're put through various challenges that test their skills and endurance in the kitchen.

In addition to completing challenges such as cook-offs and blind taste tests, contestants also participate in dinner services, in which they must hold their own to prepare a Ramsey-worthy meal.

Rated: TV-14

Where to stream it: Hulu, Amazon Prime

"Dishmantled"

Chefs compete to recreate a dish they sampled during a blind taste test. It's no ordinary test, however, as the contestants are put into bodysuits and goggles and are blasted in the face as the dish is shot out of a cannon.

Actor Tituss Burgess serves as the show's host, while celebrity guests and chefs serve as judges each week. Dan Levy, Jane Krakowski and Michael Che are among the famous faces spotted on the show.

Rated: TV-14

Where to stream it: Quibi