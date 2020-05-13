'Rick and Morty' 9/11 joke draws mixed criticism from viewers

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

A new "Rick and Morty" episode features a 9/11 joke that has viewers split over whether or not show creators took it too far.

The sci-fi American sitcom released new episodes of Season 4 this month and an episode that aired Sunday showed its namesake protagonists plotting an attack.

Rick and Morty fly around two buildings resembling New York City's Twin Towers when the characters plot an attack against a harbor instead.

When Rick begins to tell Morty he's "proud" the two veered away from attacking the buildings, Morty agrees, "Totally, would have been cheap. Low hanging fruit. We're better than that."

After re-creating the Pearl Harbor bombings, they joke about their decision later on over dinner.

"We almost did a 9/11, we went with the Pearl Harbor. We're pretty classy," Morty says via the New York Post.

The joke sparked a bit of controversy on Twitter, with some fans bowled over in laughter while others pointed out it was distasteful, especially given the timing of the current coronavirus pandemic that has resulted in more deaths than the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in New York.

"Watching Rick and Morty and I’m wondering. Now that the Covid19 is the single greatest death event of the 21st century will 9/11 joke become more mainstream?" one Twitter user wrote.

Another person believed it was off-putting, writing, "@RickandMorty this season sucks and on top of it your making 9/11 jokes? How about instead of making two shows that suck make one good one?"

"Rick and Morty just referenced 9/11 and y’all are not looking good rn," another criticized the show.

But another viewer took to Twitter to speak about the creators' craft. "Rick and morty man, you gotta be creative and bold to joke about 9/11 and pearl harbor like that."

Several were left speechless by the gag, resorting to jaw-dropping emojis while others used a mixture of laughing and crying faces to share their reactions.

"That rick and morty 9/11 pearl harbour joke killed me," a user admitted, with two crying emojis.

Others claimed viewers weren't appreciating the show for its comedic effect. One fan defended the series, saying, "#RickandMorty made a joke about 9/11. Only when we can laugh can we properly heal. Stop being outraged about it! FFS."

"What's with all the hate on the latest Rick and Morty episode? Because of the overused 9/11 joke? I thought they had admitted to the fact that it was overused/a cheap shot?" another argued on the social media platform.

Others who did not take offense admitted to breaking out in "hearty laughter" and dubbed it a "really good" and "f---ing hilarious" episode. Adult Swim is airing new episodes of "Rick and Morty" on Sundays at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT.