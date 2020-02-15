Nick Cannon says he doesn't 'believe in marriage anymore' after Mariah Carey divorce

Nick Cannon doesn't see marriage in his future.

The 39-year-old ex-husband of Mariah Carey opened up about his views on marriage in a recent interview.

"I don't believe in marriage anymore," the father of three told Entertainment Tonight. "My mindset has changed. I have done that. I don't like doing things that I am not good at."

The "Wild 'N Out" host, who continues to co-parent with Carey, hinted that it was his divorce from the "All I Want for Christmas is You" singer that changed his views on tying the knot.

"If you jumped out of a plane on time and it did not work out -- you would not do it again, would you?" he said, adding: "I barely survived. Why would I jump out of the plane again?"

Cannon's confession came just before he was heading on a blind date with a listener from his Power 106 radio show, "Nick Cannon Mornings," the outlet said. While he does not see himself taking on the role of a husband again, Cannon positively shared that he is focused on fatherhood and his career.

"I'm trying to fix myself. I'm trying to be the best me I can be, the best dad I can be, the best entrepreneur and young media mogul that I can be," he said. "So I'm really just focused on me and being the best, because for some reason I haven't gotten this relationship thing right. I'm not good at it. I don't like doing stuff that I'm not good at."

Cannon and Carey tied the knot in April 2008 and share two children, 8-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, together. Cannon filed for divorce from the singer in 2014. It was ultimately finalized in 2016.

One year after the split, Cannon revealed in an interview that he was "broken" and "shattered."

Then, in February 2017, Cannon welcomed his third child, a baby boy named Golden, with Brittany Bell.