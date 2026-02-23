Kelly Osbourne slams 'disgusting' body-shamers after facing weight loss scrutiny

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kelly Osbourne refused to remain silent over negative comments surrounding her appearance.

Osbourne, 41, shared a number of images on social media from a London Fashion Week event where she attended the presentation of the 2026 Royal Ascot Millinery Collective.

While many followers praised the talk show host's sleek purple gown, which featured sheer sleeves and sparkling sequins, some comments toed the line into offensive territory.

"Literally can't believe how disgusting some human beings truly are," Osbourne shared over a screenshot of an Instagram comment where one user wrote, "Looks like a dead body… she's tooooo thin and fragile… Looks like she's going to see her dad soon."

Another user commented on Kelly's carousel, "Ditch the ozempic, eat a burger."

A few users jumped to defend Kelly, with one follower asking, "Disgraceful comment, have you no empathy?"

"What is wrong with people? Her Dad has died its called grief," another user suggested. "How would you feel if you were grieving and all you can say to her is about her weight. Disgusting!!!"

Osbourne further reflected on the discourse in another Instagram story with the words, "This too shall pass, but like, holy f--k."

During an appearance on " Piers Morgan Uncensored " shortly after Ozzy Osbourne's death, Sharon came to her daughter's defense after online trolls attacked Kelly's appearance. The legendary Black Sabbath frontman died at home in England on July 22. He was 76.

While speaking about naysayers who have been taking to the internet to poke fun at Kelly's weight loss, Morgan shared a video that Kelly recently posted on social media in response.

"To the people who keep thinking that they're being funny and mean by writing comments like, ‘Are you ill?’ or ‘Get off Ozempic’ or 'You don't look right.' My dad just died and I'm doing the best that I can, and the only thing that I have to live for is my family," she said in the video. "I choose to share my content with you and share the happy side of my life not the miserable side of my life. So to all those people, f--- off."

Sharon admitted Kelly had been having a "tough time" since Ozzy's death in July. "She's not happy, she lost her daddy," she said. "She can't eat right now."

"[The internet] is a shield for people that are unhappy. Jealousy and people's perception of somebody else — how many times have we been wrong about somebody because of our perception? … A lot of effort goes into [hurtful comments]. I feel sorry for people. There's something wrong with their lives. They're not happy."

Osbourne previously reflected on the public scrutiny she's endured for most of her life and explained why she avoided the outside world while pregnant with son Sidney. The reality star told Fox News Digital in 2023 that she had the "best pregnancy ever" by hanging out with her dad "for nine months in a house."

"I have been body-shamed since I was 14, 15 by the media," Osbourne explained. "I was known as Ozzy’s chubby daughter. They’d always comment about my body and the way I looked. And I just wanted to be myself. I didn’t want to be the prettiest girl in the room, but I was penalized because I wasn’t. It’s one of those things where I am totally fine with the way that I look and am happy with myself and how I am as a person, but other people aren’t. And that’s on them. It’s not on me."